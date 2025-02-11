Kanye’s ‘Yeezy’ Site Shut Down For Selling Swastika Shirts

Kanye West’s website Yeezy.com has been shut down for selling shirts with swastikas on them.

E-commerce platform Shopify torched the site on Tuesday, according to Variety, writing in a statement: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

To promote the site, West purchased on-air space during the Super Bowl for a low-budget ad that appeared only in Los Angeles. “So what’s up, guys, I spent, like all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” he says from a dentist chair in the 30-second-spot. “So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um…um…go to yeezy.com.”

According to Variety, he revamped the now-shuttered site for after the ad’s run to sell just one item: a $20 tee shirt with a swastika on it. Sources told Variety that West’s ad didn’t violate any standards when it was reviewed before airing.

West has been on a rampage to promote his racist views, most succinctly with his X declaration, “I’m a Nazi.”

His vulgar posts went without check for days on that platform, until Elon Musk had his account classified as “NSFW” (not safe for work) on Sunday.

West had used the account that day to make several more offensive posts, this time about pop star Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance.

West shut down the account himself shortly after his account was flagged.