KAOS Finale Recap: Was Prometheus Able to Overthrow Zeus’ Reign?

“The line appears, the order wanes, the family falls, and kaos reigns.” But did Kaos reign in the season finale of Netflix’s Jeff Goldblum-led mythology? Let’s break it all down.

Minos is dead and his prophecy came true, which quite literally is giving Zeus blood-filled nightmares. He decides it’s not a dream, but a vision, so he visits the Fates. Lachy says they’ve been expecting him. They know he wants to destroy them. Zeus accuses them of lying to Poseidon, but they say if he decides the prophecy doesn’t exist, then it doesn’t exist. The three Fates douse themselves in gasoline, prepping for Zeus to light them up. That he does, and the three beings burn to a crisp. At least Lachy has the decency to return Zeus watch — how kind! — while ratting out Dionysus in the process.

Riddy and Orpheus make their way back to Earth, but before they get there, Riddy comes clean. “It wasn’t love anymore,” she finally admits to him. It’s a sad affair, and the brokenhearted Orpheus admits he feels guilty for taking Riddy’s coin. As they head off to the land of the living, Caeneus heads toward the frame where he comes face to face with his mom. She says he had to fulfill his prophecy, but today is the day. The day she takes him through the frame. But he knows the gods lied and that the frame isn’t what everyone thinks it is. He jumps into the water to prevent his mom from going through, only she drags him with her. Prometheus is confused. The Fates said when Caeneus went through the frame, he was supposed to be free. Something has gone awry.

Hera, meanwhile, holds a meeting at Mount Olympus with Persephone, Poseidon and Dionysus. When Zeus returns home (looking slick in a fresh tracksuit), he pours everyone a glass of Meander, the water they consume to assure their immorality. He tells them he destroyed the Fates and everyone is shocked. “There are no more prophecies,” he tells them. He demands to know why Lachy had his watch. Dionysus confesses that he forked it over in order to help some mortals. Zeus responds by lecturing him about love and stabbing poor Dennis. (R.I.P., kitty.) Oh, and Zeus also sets fire to Hera’s bees — which include the mothers of many of his children. Dude’s on a tear!

Poseidon confesses his love for Hera and she scolds him in return. Zeus dumps his brother’s portion of Meander and says he’s taking control of every city from now on, including the city of the dead. Zeus then goes to visit Prometheus for some support, but his “best friend” chews him out and then surprisingly disappears. But Zeus didn’t send him away, so who did?

Elsewhere, Ari drags her brother’s body out for her mom to see. She reveals what Minos did for the gods, and through tears, confesses to his murder. “I killed dad,” she says. Her mom replies: “Good.” They embrace. Ari says she wants to change Krete. The gods may have chosen her, but Ari is resolute that she’s not ruling for them.

On her walk home, Riddy runs into the grocery store woman from the premiere. Her name’s Cassandra and she’s a prophet. And now, so is Riddy. Riddy is told she must go to Ari and set humanity free; Caeneus will do the same for the dead. Caeneus awakens confused inside a dark hall behind the frame. His mother turned to stone. Shortly after, Hades appears to Caeneus and asks him how he got the power to renew human souls. (Say WHAT?!)

As for Prometheus, he finds himself inside a huge mansion. “Fate can’t be destroyed, Prometheus,” Lachy can be heard saying offscreen. “You should know that.” Zeus finds Prometheus sitting on his throne. He looks down and his finger is sliced open, just like in his vision. (Gods don’t bleed… or do they?)

Hera makes a call from an ancient relic from years past — a pay phone! — to a child of hers. “Gather the troops and make up a spare bed,” she instructs. Prometheus tells Zeus, “It’s happening. Kaos is coming.” And Zeus is shook.

So what say you, KAOS viewers? Grade the finale and season overall below, then light up that comments section!

