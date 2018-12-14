Karamo from ‘Queer Eye' Says *This* Made Him Cry When He Got a Sneak Peek of Season 3

Save the date: The new season of Queer Eye is coming to a Netflix account—even a password-borrowed one—near you in 2019. (We're waiting with baited breath.)

To hold us over, we chatted with co-host and resident therapist Karamo Brown while test driving a 2019 Ford Edge (and their brand-new CoPilot360 feature) about all the good stuff to expect when season three hits.

Get excited: "The new season is probably the best season," he says. "Sure, it's hard to top the last two, but we topped it."

How? Brown says it's all about perspective. "We only started shooting together last summer in 2017. Then, in December, Queer Eye was announced and in February 2018, the first season came out. We just got to know each other then, but we were all strangers before. Don't get me wrong, we loved each other, but we didn't know each other's quirks."

For example, Brown goes on: "The guys didn't really know when I was going emotionally deep, so sometimes they would step on a hero having a moment and their cry would stop. Same thing with Jonathan and his jokes. We now know he's about to say something hilarious, so we stop talking and let him do his thing. It's all about getting to know each other and timing. Now, we're all in our comfort zone, which only makes the experience better."

And—lucky Brown—he had a chance to sneak peek some of the episodes and spilled that he may have shed a tear or two watching them back.

"We connect with the heroes even deeper this time around because *our* connection is stronger so it makes for an easier connection for them," he says. "The beauty of it is that we had an exhausting year, but when we get together, we forget about that because we have someone to focus on and it shows. I got to see a couple of the episodes from season three and I'm not a crier, but I'm crying watching us. And laughing, too."

We can't wait.

