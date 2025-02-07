Karate Instructor Accused of Allegedly Raping Boy at Summer Camp: Arrest Affidavit

A karate instructor is facing a sexual assault of a child charge after he allegedly raped a boy at a karate camp in Texas, per an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

William Propper, 30, allegedly sexually assaulted the boy at the Safety America Karate school in Sugar Land, according to the affidavit.

The victim was 13 or 14 at the time of the alleged assault in 2022 or 2023, according to the affidavit.

A detective with the Sugar Land Police Department was assigned the case on Jan. 31, after the boy’s mother contacted police about the alleged sexual assault. The boy’s mother allegedly told police that her son “disclosed to her” that Propper had raped her son in a staff bathroom at the karate school, per the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Former New Orleans Priest Pleads Guilty to Charges Related to Rape of Teenage Boy Nearly 50 Years Ago

The boy told a trained forensic interviewer that Propper had been his karate instructor since 2018.

"John Doe explained that it occurred while he was attending the Safety Karate school in Sugar Land during the summer for a summer camp," according to the affidavit. "John Doe explained that suspect “offered to ‘try out sex’ and suspect told him that [victim] was mature enough now to have sex."

After the alleged rape, Propper “told him to keep what happened in the bathroom a secret,” according to the affidavit.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

An attorney representing Safety America Karate told KHOU-11 that an “employee has been placed on leave from Safety America pending the results of an investigation. Classes will resume as normal. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: DJ Akademiks Sued for Rape and Defamation

Propper was arrested on Sat. Feb. 1, and is free on a $75,000 bond.

The case has yet to be submitted to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17.

PEOPLE reached out for comment.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Read the original article on People