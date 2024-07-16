‘Kardashians’ Producer Sele Leota Joins Entropico as Senior Creative – Global Bulletin



Entropico, the Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles-based studio that last year hatched Netflix’s “ONEFOUR: Against All Odds,” has appointed Sele Leota as senior creative producer. He joins the team after collaborating with Entropico for nearly a year.



Leota boasts a rich background in unscripted television and audio storytelling, including a five-year stint as storyteller and producer on E! Television’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Previous roles at Bunim-Murray Productions saw him contributing to series such as MTV’s “The Real World” and Lifetime Television Network’s “Project Runway.” He is also overseeing post-production of Netflix’s “Coming Out Colton” at 3/Ball Jeff Jenkins Productions.



In the audio storytelling sector, he co-executive produced “Being Trans” and “Being Golden,” two of Lemonada Media‘s ground-breaking audio reality podcast series that won three Webby Awards in 2023.



Entropico recently produced YouTube’s “A Drag Adventure Story,” starring iconic performers and creators Trixie Mattel and Juno Birch; “Enter the Realm,” a celebration of YouTube’s tabletop roleplaying games community; and a suite of branding and video assets for Google Marketing Live. The company also won a Webby for its work on “YouTube Game On: An Interactive Livestream Experience,” and a gold Telly award for its work on the main titles of “The Clearing” for Disney+/Hulu.

With the Jimmy Carr-hosted U.K. adaptation of Korean format “Battle in the Box” set to air on Tuesday and Wednesday on UKTV’s channel U & Dave, formats agency Something Special has won two annual funds and accepted both the Format Lab (5 years in a row) and the Pilot fund, from government-backed Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). The organization allows for a maximum of two funds per year for any one company.



For the Format Lab, Something Special selected four teams of established Korean producers such as: Kang Sook-kyung, original creator of “Physical 100,” and Ji Hyunsook, original creator of “Singles Inferno,” to work with Something Special’s own format producers.



Over the past four years, Something Special has launched formats such as spooky reality game show “Still Alive” and play-along-able music gameshow “The Beatbox” in multiple markets. “Beatbox” was originally created by Nmedia and aired in South Korea on MBN.

