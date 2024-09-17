Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival Set for India’s PVR Inox Cinemas – Global Bulletin

KAREENA KINEMA

PVR Inox, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, is launching a film festival celebrating Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s 25-year career. The week-long event will run from Sept. 20-27 across 30 cinemas in 15 Indian cities. The festival coincides with the release of Kapoor Khan’s latest film, “The Buckingham Murders,” directed by Hansal Mehta.

The retrospective will feature a selection of Kapoor Khan’s films, including Santosh Sivan’s “Asoka,” Sudhir Mishra’s “Chameli,” Imtiaz Ali’s “Jab We Met,” Karan Johar’s “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham” and Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Omkara.”

More from Variety

“The last two decades have been exhilarating and seem like yesterday. It feels fantastic to be a part of an industry that I love dearly and an industry that has given so much to me,” Kapoor Khan said. “It is exciting to think that through the film festival people of all generations will get to experience these amazing films, and I can relive the memories tied to these wonderful films.”

Niharika Bijli of PVR Inox added: “This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving the rich legacy of Indian films and offering a unique cinematic experience. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a rare artist who has consistently challenged conventions and delivered powerful performances over the last 25 years. Her work has not only entertained but also inspired generations of actors and cinephiles.”

DRAGON BALL NEW SERIES

“Dragon Ball DAIMA,” an upcoming original anime series based on a new “Dragon Ball” story and characters from creator Toriyama Akira, will be available to stream with subtitles on Crunchyroll starting Oct. 11 in the U.S., Canada, Latin America (including Brazil), Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India and Southeast Asia, followed by new weekly subtitled episodes simulcast with the Japanese TV broadcast.



The series is directed by Yashima Yoshitaka (key animator on “Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge”) and Komaki Aya (series director “One Piece”) together with series composition and scenario by Kakihara Yuko and animation character design by Nakatsuru Katsuyoshi. Production is through Toei Animation.

According to a supplied synopsis, due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. Adventure awaits them in the unknown world known as the Demon Realm.

FOUR FORMATS



Nippon TV, a Japanese broadcaster that has been behind a slew of internationally-adapted formats, will unveil four new formats at next month’s MIPCOM. Two are scripted shows, two are unscripted.

“Man or Mannequin?” is a game show format with a strong visual identity, a guessing game scaled to a new height and staged all around the city. “Unstoppable” is a conceptual game show in which the challengers never stop and always try to keep winning through a succession of irresistible games.

“Secret Makeover” and “Going Home” are scripted formats with stories about female protagonists who gather courage to change the irrational world and face unsolved mysteries as well as personal burdens from the past,” said Sayako Aoki, Head of Scripted, Nippon TV.

Nippon TV is a multiplatform broadcaster and the owner of streamer Hulu Japan. Over 90% of its content IP is fully-owned. The company has been active in bringing its content to the international market in the form of anime, ready-made programs, formats, and through co-production partnerships.

APPOINTMENTS FOLLOW FRED MEDIA / RADAR MERGER



WTFN has announced that it is integrating its Fred Media (content distribution) and Radar (digital) teams to capitalize on developments in the marketplace. The new-look business will officially debut at the MIPCOM in Cannes next month with new joint Fred Media/Radar branding.

Derek Dyson, previously GM at Radar, has been promoted to chief commercial officer at WTFN, taking responsibility for the newly integrated team and its global business strategy, along with branded entertainment businesses, Empire Talent and WTFN BE.

Louisa Emery has been appointed as GM at Radar. Prior to joining Radar, she headed up digital and social media teams at both Warner Bros. and Fremantle in Australia and masterminded the “Big Brother” relaunch campaign for Channel 7 and Endemol Shine.

Sales, development, acquisitions and co-production executive Judy Levenson has joined Fred Media as a sales consultant, with responsibility for the Americas. She previously held senior roles at Showtime, National Geographic, Discovery and Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.