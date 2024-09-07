Karen Gillan Reveals She's Pregnant with Her First Child as She Debuts Baby Bump at TIFF Premiere

Gillan cradled her stomach at the premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' on Friday, Sept. 6

Olivia Wong/Getty Karen Gillan attends the premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2024

Karen Gillan is pregnant!

On Friday, Sept. 6, the 36-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her latest film, The Life of Chuck.

In photos from the event, Gillan can be seen wearing a yellow dress while cradling her stomach and smiling alongside stars including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston and Stephen King as she attended the event at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Gillan has been married to husband Nick Kocher since May 2022, and announced the news of their wedding on social media last year. This will be the couple's first baby together.

Representatives for the Doctor Who alum did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for more information on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Olivia Wong/Getty Karen Gillan attends the premiere of 'The Life of Chuck' in Toronto on Sept. 6, 2024

Gillan, who previously revealed that she met her husband thanks to her "recommended friends list on Instagram," secretly tied the knot with him in May 2022 at Castle Toward in Scotland. And as she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023, it was the "algorithm" that brought the two together.

While Kocher didn't initially write back, Gillan ended up finding him on X (formerly Twitter) and privately messaged him there. “I DMed him on Twitter saying, ‘Hi, your tweets are really funny. I’m Karen, by the way,’ ” she recalled to Ripa and Consuelos. “It wasn’t very interesting. I hadn’t really read his tweets.”

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private over the years, but Kocher has still joined Gillan for public events including the premiere of the series Catch-22 in 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023 and a 2024 Golden Globes afterparty.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Nick Kocher and Karen Gillan in January 2024

Speaking with PEOPLE in April, when asked "who fell first" in their relationship, Gillan admitted she did "go in for the kill."

"So I then was like, 'Wait, I missed the part where I get kissed, so you're gonna need to put some work in now.' So I would say him, even though I made the first move," she said.

Gillan's latest film The Life of Chuck — which also features appearances from Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay and Mark Hamill — is an adaption of a Stephen King novella from 2020. On his X account, King described it as "one of the good ones."

"It's sad, has a touch of the paranormal, but it's also joyful and life-affirming," the author wrote. "Maybe not what you'd expect from me, but there ya go."

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 5–15.



