Karen Gillan Welcomes First Baby, a Girl, with Husband Nick Kocher: '2024 Thank You for Giving Us Clementine'

The 'Doctor Who' alum first announced she was expecting a baby at the Toronto Film Festival in September

Karen Gillan is a mom!

On Thursday, Jan. 2, the Doctor Who alum, 37, shared that she'd welcomed her first baby with husband Nick Kocher, posting a series of photos on her newborn on Instagram. In one picture, Gillan holds her baby daughter on her shoulder, who sleeps soundly in a gray onesie.

She also included a snap of her husband holding their baby, as well as one of him holding a mug that reads "Best Dad Ever" and her holding a mug that reads "Best Mom Ever."

"2024 thank you for giving us Clementine 🍊," Gillan wrote in her caption, revealing her little one's name. "Also as per the last slide - I shot a film called ‘Let’s Have Kids’ right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis."

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Karen Gillan Reveals She's Pregnant with Her First Baby as She Debuts Bump at TIFF Premiere

In September, the Guardians of the Galaxy star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her film The Life of Chuck.

In photos from the event, Gillan could be seen wearing a yellow dress while cradling her stomach and smiling alongside stars including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tom Hiddleston and Stephen King as she attended the event at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gillan has been married to Kocher since May 2022 and announced the news of their wedding on social media last year.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Nick Kocher and Karen Gillan attend the premiere of Hulu's "Catch-22" on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

The actress, who previously revealed that she met her husband thanks to her "recommended friends list on Instagram," secretly tied the knot with him in May 2022 at Castle Toward in Scotland. And as she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark in 2023, it was the "algorithm" that brought the two together.

While Kocher didn't initially write back, Gillan ended up finding him on X (formerly Twitter) and privately messaged him there. “I DMed him on Twitter saying, ‘Hi, your tweets are really funny. I’m Karen, by the way,’ ” she recalled to Ripa and Consuelos. “It wasn’t very interesting. I hadn’t really read his tweets.”

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private over the years, but Kocher has still joined Gillan for public events including the premiere of the series Catch-22 in 2019, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023, and a 2024 Golden Globes afterparty.

Read the original article on People