Karen Read's murder trial delayed due to new information from DOJ
The Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her boyfriend, who was an officer with the Boston Police Department.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An older U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked last week in the Caribbean by three escaped prisoners were presumed dead and likely were thrown into the ocean, police said Monday. The accounts by police in Grenada and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were a blow to those who were independently helping search for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel and had hoped they were still alive. Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, said at a news co
Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel vanished while sailing off the coast of Grenada.
EXCLUSIVE: Convicted felon Jason Galanis is the latest in a string of witnesses to have no evidence connecting Joe Biden with his son’s business activities
Scarlet Blake, 26, singled out Jorge Martin Carreno, 30, as he walked home from a night out in Oxford in July 2021, before brutally attacking him
The Michigan man now faces federal charges.
NEW YORK (AP) — Don Henley said Monday that he never gave away handwritten pages of draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits, calling them “very personal" in testimony that also delved into an ugly but unrelated episode: his 1980 arrest. Henley, the Grammy-winning co-founder of one of the most successful bands in rock history, is prosecutors' star witness in an unusual criminal trial surrounding the lyrics sheets. Henley says they were stolen decades ago from his barn in Malibu,
Police believe Danny Estalin Maurad-Avecillas may have drugged, robbed and sexually assaulted women waiting on rideshares.
The 8-month-old baby was rushed to the hospital with severe burns and a skull fracture, the sheriff’s office said.
Remains were found inside the truck.
Body camera video released by police in Oklahoma shows a teenager and their guardian speaking with an officer about a fight at a high school, giving more insight into a reported altercation that preceded the 10th grader’s death.
EDMONTON — Officers have found a stolen car used to flee a deadly hit-and-run following a high-speed police chase on the weekend, and they continue to search for a suspect. The Honda Civic was recovered early this morning outside Edmonton. A 45-year-old woman was struck and killed Saturday after her vehicle was disabled by a police spike belt during the chase, and she got out to check on the damage. Police say the pursuit began after RCMP in Beaumont, just south of Edmonton, tried to arrest a su
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said.
Georgia authorities called the sentence “unprecedented.”
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a Kentucky student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend at Campbellsville University, according to police. Josiah Kilman, 18, was discovered unresponsive in his Campbellsville dorm room around 1 a.m. local time Saturday morning and was transported to Taylor Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the university said in a press release. Kilman's body was transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy where the cause of death was determined to be asphyxia via manual strangulation, authorities announced in a press release Monday.
Tens of thousands of women - many of them Western - and once married to Islamic State men are still being held in two closed tented camps in the war-torn country nearly five years after the fall of the extremist terror group
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Granada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Catherine HerringWhen Catherine Herring’s husband Mason brought her breakfast in bed one day in April 2022, she wanted to believe it was a romantic gesture. The pair had been fighting—they were currently living apart at his request—but were in marriage counseling, hoping to work things out.She had recently learned that she was pregnant with their third child, and their counselor suggested spending spring break togeth
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A judge has sentenced a Saskatchewan man to 16 years for manslaughter in the beating death of his 13-month-old son. Court heard Monday that Kaij Brass of Prince Albert, Sask., hit his child repeatedly, resulting in the toddler’s death, hours after police showed up for a domestic call involving the boy's parents in 2022. The father was given about three year's credit for the time he spent in pretrial custody. Two officers who showed up at the family's home in the hours befo
A policeman murdered Jesse Baird and Luke Davies last week before moving their bodies, detectives say.
They woke the sleeping family of seven, including children, sheriff’s officials say.