Kari Lake loses Arizona senate race

Benedict Smith
·2 min read
Kari Lake
Kari Lake previously caused controversy when she refused to accept her defeat in a run to be Arizona state governor - Rebecca Noble/AFP via Getty Images

Kari Lake has lost the Arizona Senate race, projections show.

Democrat Ruben Gallego will beat Ms Lake and replace outgoing independent senator Kyrsten Sinema, according to a forecast by Decision Desk HQ.

Mr Gallego, a former marine and congressman, led his Republican rival by 45,000 votes as of Sunday morning with 89 per cent of the vote tallied.

Other authorities are yet to call the race.

The news comes despite Donald Trump, a close ally of Ms Lake, winning Arizona in the presidential election by a margin of almost 200,000 votes.

A former Fox News host, Ms Lake is yet to issue a comment but had pledged to accept the results of the election, having refused to concede an Arizona governor race she lost in 2022.

“I will accept the results of the election,” Ms Lake said earlier this week. “I have had a few concerns but we’ve done a lot of legwork to prevent any problems.”

The underdog

Ms Lake has long been an underdog in the Senate race but appeared to be experiencing a late surge this month, with several late polls placing her ahead of her Democrat rival.

It marks the end of a bad-tempered race between the pair. Mr Gallego had accused her of being an election denier and extremist, pointing to her support for a near-total abortion ban in the state dating from 1864.

He also accused Ms Lake, who was given a prominent speaking slot at the Republican National Convention in July, of spending more time at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida than on the border.

“We’re going to trust her now? This is the same person that’s still lying about winning the 2022 election, and yet we’re going to trust her,” Mr Gallego said at a debate last month.

“She has failed the basic test of honesty. Why would we trust her with our daughters?”

Several GOP donors had expressed doubts about Ms Lake’s likelihood of winning the Senate seat, noting her clashes with the family of John McCain, the late Arizona senator and former Republican presidential candidate.

The news comes shortly after Jacky Rosen, the Nevada Democratic senator, won re-election, beating a challenge by Republican Sam Brown.

Nevertheless, Republicans have regained control of the Senate in what will be a boost to Mr Trump when he enters the White House in January.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Administration Drama Begins as He Shuns Two Key MAGA Figures

    President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis

  • ‘Ice maiden’ Susie Wiles’s demands for accepting top Trump White House role revealed

    Wiles – described by Trump himself as the ‘ice maiden’ – was appointed as his chief of staff on Thursday

  • Donald Trump Banned From Nation’s Secrets by Defying Ethics Laws

    President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon

  • Ex-Obama Adviser Snidely Boils Down Harris Defeat To 1 Faction Of Democratic Party

    David Axelrod provided an unflattering description of what Democrats have become, saying this led to Kamala Harris' loss in the presidential election.

  • The 2024 Election May Have One More Surprise

    The 2024 election may have one last card to play: the House of Representatives, where a majority hasn’t been called for either party. The overwhelming likelihood is that the House will follow the national electorate and give Republicans a majority again, confirming unified government under President-elect Donald Trump. The Associated Press, whose calls Barron’s relies on, has projected that of the 435 House seats, Republicans have won 211 versus 199 for Democrats.

  • People Are Sharing Stories Of Trump Supporters Who Voted Waaaay Against Their Own Interests, And It's Wild

    "I actually had a Trump voter say to me today 'he’s not really gonna get rid of the ACA right? My wife and I both have plans through it.'"

  • CNBC Host Fumes At Anthony Scaramucci, Asks If He's 'Embarrassed' By His Trump Take

    Joe Kernen wasn't having it with the former White House communications director after he knocked Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Rudy Giuliani Says He’s Too Broke to Buy Food Amid Defamation Suit Struggle

    Rudy Giuliani has alleged that he doesn’t have enough money to feed himself after a federal judge ordered him to start paying the $148 million judgment he faces for defaming Georgia poll workers in the wake of the 2020 election. The former New York City mayor and close ally of President-elect Donald Trump took to X to whine about his fiscal woes, and to beg followers to donate to his fundraising campaign. “Wilkie Farr Law firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living,” he wr

  • Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Offers Sage Advice

    John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.

  • Trump Demands Action Against His Enemies After Rumors of a Truth Social Selloff

    Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday night has apparently had no sobering effect on his penchant for urging law enforcement to take down his enemies. On Thursday morning, the president-elect emphatically swore that he has no intention of selling off shares in his social media platform, Truth Social, and demanded that authorities investigate anyone who suggested otherwise. “There are fake, untrue, and probably illegal rumors and/or statements made by, perhaps, market manipulators or sho

  • The Mysterious Erasure of ‘Mamacita’ Kimberly Guilfoyle

    Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been the only woman in the world more somber than Vice President Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s election results—and all the contouring in the world couldn’t hide it on her face. Though dressed the part in MAGA red, Guilfoyle appeared to be the odd woman out as she joined the Trump clan onstage Wednesday to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in Palm Beach, Florida. And Don Jr. seemed to be making sure she felt it. The scene:

  • Column: Lots to blame for Harris' dismal finish, including blunders by Obama and Biden

    How did we allow a convicted felon, compulsive liar, adjudicated sexual abuser and wannabe dictator to be elected our nation's president? Three words: Democrats botched it.

  • Tucker Carlson angrily accuses Senate Republicans of plotting ‘coup’ against Trump

    ‘Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on,’ the former Fox anchor claims

  • Sunny Hostin stokes tense fight on “The View ”for asking“ ”'what's wrong with America?' after election: 'Voters are the problem?'

    Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin staunchly opposed Hostin's assessment, with Haines cutting Hostin off twice to firmly ask that she be able to finish her point.

  • Trump's shunning of transition planning may have severe consequences, governance group says

    A good-governance group is warning of severe consequences if President-elect Donald Trump continues to steer clear of formal transition planning with the Biden administration — inaction that it says is already limiting the federal government’s ability to provide security clearances and briefings to the incoming administration. Without the planning, says Max Stier, president and CEO of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, “it would not be possible" to "be ready to govern on day one.” The president-elect's transition is being led by Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick and Linda McMahon, the former wrestling executive who led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.

  • CNN commentator brands Elon Musk the ‘First Lady’ after Melania doesn’t appear in Trump family photo

    Ana Navarro referenced a recent picture of the Trump family following his sweeping victory in the 2024 race

  • Why did Democrats win Senate races in so many states Trump won? Ticket splitters

    Ticket-splitting used to be common and the swing-state down-ballot results show split tickets still can determine the outcome of key races.

  • Elon Musk Plays Secretary of State as Trump Calls Zelensky

    Elon Musk signed onto a Wednesday phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian president described as “excellent.” Musk’s surprising involvement in the conversation, first reported by Axios, hints at just how influential the world’s richest person, who emerged as a close and powerful ally for Trump in the run-up to his election victory, may be to the new administration. Musk has been floated as a possible candidate for a Trump Cabinet position, and the president-elec

  • ‘It’s Gonna Be Hysterical!’ Jesse Watters Says of Watching Trump’s Proposed Mass Deportations

    Jesse Watters revealed his unique sense of humor while talking about Donald Trump’s proposed mass deportations. The president-elect has a vision to remove around 11 million people from the country, and said this week that no level of expenditure would stop him from seeing it through. “You have no choice,” Trump reportedly said of his plan, adding that there “is no price tag” to equal the value of the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history.

  • Meghan McCain Blasts ‘The View’ As A “Radical Progressive Insane Asylum”

    Meghan McCain is talking about The View again and blasting her former workplace. The right-wing political commentator took to social media to asks her followers to stop sending her clips of the ABC talk show and had some harsh words for them. “Respectfully, please stop sending me clips from The View,” McCain posted on Elon …