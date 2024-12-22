Kari Lake speaks at Turning Point Action event
Kari Lake spoke at a Turning Point Action event Saturday, one of the first public appearances she has made since the 2024 election.
Thousands of Cubans marched on Friday in front of the U.S. embassy in Havana to protest against economic sanctions and to demand that the U.S. remove the island from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The march was called by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who, together with former president and leader of the revolution, Raul Castro, led the crowd of demonstrators. (AP Video/Ariel Fernández and Milexsy Durán)
(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that the Panama Canal is charging “exorbitant prices and rates of passage” on US naval and merchant ships, and he demanded that fees be lowered or else Panama should return the canal to the US.Most Read from BloombergReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car
One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.
Big Tech billionaire humiliated on Capitol Hill after meddling leads to pre-Christmas chaos for lawmakers as government shutdown looms
It's hard to imagine President Emmanuel Macron of France joking about annexing Belgium.Donald Trump's posts and memes about turning Canada into the 51st state are almost without parallel among western democracies, said Carlo Dade, director of trade at the Canada West Foundation."This isn't 'Lower Lukistan' and 'Upper Lukistan' calling each other names again. That's something we expect, and we might expect it at that level of elected retail politicians running off at the mouth," he said."Where yo
As the U.S. Congress scrambled to come up with a spending bill to avoid a government shutdown, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump shocked many lawmakers by demanding that any such bill must also increase the country's debt ceiling.He insisted that any deal must include that provision for the debt ceiling, the legislative limit on the amount of national debt the country can incur. It's an issue that hadn't been discussed by either party.Trump then went a step further, announcing, to the surprise o
How much guts does it take for a House Republican to publicly defy Donald Trump? “The only thing I fear is God,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Friday after leading dozens of Republicans the night before to smack down a temporary funding bill that Trump had demanded they support to stop a government shutdown. “I understand why the president [elect] wants what he wants,” Roy said on The Dana Show podcast hosted by Dana Loesch. “I think he went sideways yesterday in a way that was unfair and not corr
President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Democrat on the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee said on Friday that Republicans in Congress were protecting Elon Musk's Chinese investments by scrapping provisions restricting U.S. investments. Representative Rosa DeLauro said in a letter that Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla, may have upended the government funding process to remove a provision that would regulate U.S. investments in China given his "extensive investments in China in key sectors and his personal ties with Chinese Communist Party leadership, and calls into question the real reason for Musk’s opposition to the original funding deal."
(Reuters) -Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday she has removed her name from consideration to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio was picked by Trump to serve as secretary of state. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will pick a replacement for Rubio, who is expected to resign as senator when Trump takes office on Jan. 20.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Thursday claimed he will fund moderate primary challenges to incumbent Democrats in heavy-blue districts around the country. “Oh … forgot to mention that I’m also going to be funding moderate candidates in heavily Democrat districts, so that the country can get rid of those who don’t represent them, like this…
MSNBC host Chris Hayes ripped into Fox News’ Larry Kudlow on Friday night after the latter’s unhinged meltdown over possible delays to tax break legislation. Formerly an economic adviser during President-elect Donald Trump’s first stint in the White House, Kudlow had been chatting with Republican Senators Kevin Cramer and Cynthia Lummis on Thursday about the GOP’s plans once it assumes control of the Senate in January. “Put the tax cuts first. Put together a real reconciliation bill that include
The NBC host also jokes Trump will be "disappointed" by the actual Barenaked Ladies that Canada is known for The post Seth Meyers Jokes Trump Only Wants US Statehood for Canada Because of Their ‘Abundant Natural Supply of White People’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…
Two U.S. Navy pilots were shot down Sunday over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the U.S military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in over a year of America targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. The U.S. military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the time, though the U.S. military’s Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was and did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a right-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently published book