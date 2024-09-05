Karine Jean-Pierre Trolls Fox News Reporter With His Own ‘Ridiculous’ Question

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jokingly gave Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday after calling him out for asking a “ridiculous” question a day earlier.

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Doocy had asked Jean-Pierre, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?”

Jean-Pierre, exasperated, said she wouldn’t entertain the query, calling it “insane” and unimportant to Americans concerned about real issues.

Doocy posed a new question on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s soaring approval rating. “Does it bother the president that people are so pleased that he is retiring?” the reporter asked.

Jean-Pierre responded with a smile and some cheek.

“Am I hearing a little twang in your voice, Peter?” she asked, eliciting a round of chuckles in the room.

“I know better,” Doocy replied.

Watch the exchange below.

Doocy: President Biden’s approval rating is soaring.. Does it bother him that people are so pleased that he is retiring?



KJP: Am I hearing a little twang in your voice? pic.twitter.com/tAIpNv8y0A — Acyn (@Acyn) September 4, 2024

