Karine Jean-Pierre Trolls Fox News Reporter With His Own ‘Ridiculous’ Question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre jokingly gave Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday after calling him out for asking a “ridiculous” question a day earlier.
At Tuesday’s press briefing, Doocy had asked Jean-Pierre, “Since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?”
Jean-Pierre, exasperated, said she wouldn’t entertain the query, calling it “insane” and unimportant to Americans concerned about real issues.
Doocy posed a new question on Wednesday about President Joe Biden’s soaring approval rating. “Does it bother the president that people are so pleased that he is retiring?” the reporter asked.
Jean-Pierre responded with a smile and some cheek.
“Am I hearing a little twang in your voice, Peter?” she asked, eliciting a round of chuckles in the room.
“I know better,” Doocy replied.
Watch the exchange below.
Doocy: President Biden’s approval rating is soaring.. Does it bother him that people are so pleased that he is retiring?
KJP: Am I hearing a little twang in your voice? pic.twitter.com/tAIpNv8y0A
