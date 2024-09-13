Karl Rove Flips Donald Trump's Insult For Kamala Harris On Ex-President

Longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove, a key figure in George W. Bush’s two runs for the White House, used one of Donald Trump’s disparaging descriptions of Democratic rival Kamala Harris to ask a damning question of the ex-president himself.

Trump was “crushed” by Harris during Tuesday’s presidential debate, Rove declared in his latest column for The Wall Street Journal, echoing similar commentary from numerous other conservative commentators.

Rove, who is also a political contributor for Fox News, recalled Trump’s previous insult of Harris in July as “dumb as a rock” and wrote: “Which raises the question: What does that make him?”

The question concluded Rove’s withering critique of Trump’s debate performance, which he said was a “train wreck” for the former president and “far worse than anything Team Trump could have imagined.”

Trump “let his emotions get the better of him” and “did a terrible job at his most important task—tying her to President Biden’s failed policies,” said Rove.

Harris “came across as calm, confident, strong and focused on the future” while Trump was “hot, angry and fixated on the past, especially his own,” he added.

Read Rove’s full analysis here.

