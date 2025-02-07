Karla Sofía Gascón Hopes Her ‘Silence’ Will Help ‘Emilia Pérez’ Be ‘Appreciated for What It Is’ in New Apology After Director Called Her ‘Self-Destructive’

As Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón continues to weather criticism for her resurfaced history of racist internet posts, the “Emilia Pérez” star has issued another apology in which she says she is “hoping” that her “silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference.” The new statement comes after Gascón’s director Jacques Audiard disavowed the best actress contender in an interview, saying that he “hasn’t spoken to her” and calling her “self-destructive.”

“Following Jacques interview that I understand, I decided, for the film, for Jacques, for the cast, for the incredible crew who deserves it, for the beautiful adventure we all had together, to let the work talk for itself, hoping my silence will allow the film to be appreciated for what it is, a beautiful ode to love and difference,” Gascón wrote on Instagram in a post Thursday evening. The statement captions a photograph from the Cannes premiere of “Emilia Pérez,” with Gascón holding hands with her co-stars. “I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been hurt along the way.”

