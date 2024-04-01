Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner to resurrect 'Life' Magazine

Kloss' Bedford Media has attained 'Life' publishing rights from Dotdash Meredith, according to 'The New York Times' . The model and her venture capitalist husband have decided to breathe new life into the iconic photo magazine. 'Life' magazine first surfaced "as a weekly edition in 1883," HuffPost reports. It became a monthly publication in the 1970s. The magazine featured some of the 20th century's most memorable photos such as Alfred Eisenstaedt's picture of a sailor kissing a nurse in 1945. The publication ceased regular printing in 2008.