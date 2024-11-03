Karma is the guy in Indy: Travis Kelce attends Saturday night Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Karma is the guy at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fans nabbed a shot of Travis Kelce walking on the Eras Tour floor with Taylor Swift's security guard on Saturday. The photos hit X, formerly Twitter, as Swift took the stage for the acoustic set. In a black long sleeve shirt and Midnight Rodeo cap, the tight end smiled while passing fans.

This is Kelce's 14th appearance at the Eras Tour since he and Swift went public with their relationship. He hasn't been to the concert since night two in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Kelce is off before his Monday night football game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TRAVIS KELCE IS AT THE ERAS TOUR #ErasTourIndy pic.twitter.com/Dap8MtIi23 — rachel (@wander_luzt) November 3, 2024

so she WAS staring at him during so high school 🥹💖 pic.twitter.com/jQnhxMTv3D — ariana ♫ ISO INDY (@tscrazier) November 3, 2024

"Indy, welcome to the acoustic section," Swift said in her coy fish dress of orange, white and blue to the 69,000 fans. She performed a mashup of "The Prophecy" from "The Tortured Poets Department" and "This Love" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

On the piano, Swift blended "Maroon" from "Midnights" and "Cowboy Like Me" from "Evermore." Her final American Eras Tour show is Sunday night in Indy. She will end the tour on Nov. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

