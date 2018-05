The #KarnatakaVerdict in funny tweets

In all my TV debates, I said the same thing, Congress made it “Rashtravaad vs Kshetravaad” and Kannadigas will reject such separatists politics. As a Bengalurian, I can vouch for it that we love Kannada but we love India equally. #KarnatakaVerdict

— Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) May 15, 2018