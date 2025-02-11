Karoline Leavitt Gets Schooled Over ‘Grammatical Train Wreck’ On Fox News

Karoline Leavitt Gets Schooled Over ‘Grammatical Train Wreck’ On Fox News

The internet wanted a word with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday after an embarrassing speaking error. (Watch the video below.)

Showing a Democraticprotest montage of the Trump administration’s gutting of federal agencies with the help of DOGE, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Leavitt if she wanted to comment.

“I would love to, Sean,” she said. But maybe she should have declined.

“Clearly the Democrats learned nothing from their devastating defeat on November 5th because this is exactly what the American people voted for,” she said. “President Trump campaigned alongside Elon Musk, and President Trump promised voters on the campaign that he was going to make our government more efficiency.”

Leavitt: President Trump promised voters on the campaign that he was going to make our government more efficiency. pic.twitter.com/lNj2S0KObH — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2025

“To make our government more efficiency” elicited a big “Huh?” from grammarians on social media.

While at least one commenter insisted that the clip shared by MeidasTouch’s @Acyn was edited to make Leavitt look bad, HuffPost doublechecked the transcript and video. Nope, she said it like that.

“That’s unpossible,” a viewer cracked on X.

“Making the government “more efficiency” one grammatical train wreck at a time,” another person wrote.

