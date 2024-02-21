Kart circuit where F1 stars raced 'at risk from sea'

Susie Wolff is among professional racing drivers who competed at the Golspie circuit as a teenager

A kart racing circuit where Scots-born motorsports stars honed their driving skills could be lost to the sea, says the club that runs it.

F1 drivers David Coulthard and Susie Wolff and US IndyCar series driver Dario Franchetti competed at Golspie's North of Scotland Kart Club in their youth.

Two weeks ago, tonnes of debris - including stones and sand - was thrown up over sea defences and on to the circuit during rough sea conditions caused by high spring tides and a strong easterly wind.

Coastal protection, called rock armour, was also washed away - sparking fears the seaside circuit is vulnerable to further damage in the future.

Rough sea conditions hurled tonnes of debris on to the kart circuit earlier this month

Club chairman Gordon Mackay said the club had spent £100,000 on maintaining the sea defences.

He said: "The club is now pushed to the maximum with this recent damage to our rock armour and finds itself in a very tricky position."

William Fraser, who has worked at the circuit since 1972, added: "We have tried everywhere - Highland Council, lottery funding, money from the wind farms - but nobody is wanting to help us.

"The problem is if we don't do something now to save it, it's going to go completely."

William Fraser, left, and Gordon Mackay said the club needs help to improve its coastal protection

The tidal and weather conditions over the weekend of 9 to 11 February also caused damage to the nearby Golspie golf course and a caravan park.

Sea defences along the Far North Line a few miles up the coast between Brora and Helmsdale were also affected, disrupting train services.

The kart club has spent £100,000 maintaining an area of rock armour

The Highland circuit is used for championship events

Each season, North of Scotland Kart Club hosts eight race meetings and they include Scottish championship rounds.

In the past, the circuit has been used for international karting championships.

It is also used for car, mini motorbike and cycle events and vintage car shows.

Karting is where motorsport professionals start out.

Thirteen-time Grand Prix winner Coulthard and Wolff, who in 2014 became the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 race weekend in 22 years, raced at the Golspie circuit as teenagers.

Fellow Scot Franchetti, who made his name in US motorsports, also competed on the track.

TV motoring series The Grand Tour - presented by Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond - also filmed at the circuit recently.

Dario Franchetti is another of the big names linked with the Golspie circuit

David Coulthard raced at the track in his teens

The Golspie facility is currently closed to all activities.

It suffered similar damage in 2012 and October last year.

A work party of volunteers and hired machinery are due to start a clean-up of the latest debris this weekend.

Meanwhile, the club estimates it could cost £60,000 to repair one badly damaged 60m-long section of rock armour.

Mr Mackay, a former kart racer himself, said: "The members of the club will work hard and we will have the track open for the first race meeting in March."

But he added that the club desperately needed the authorities to put in improved sea defences.

Highland Council said it was aware of the recent storm damage at Golspie and acknowledged the impact this had on the local community.

A spokesperson said: "Discussions are currently ongoing about the clean up and repair works required, as well as exploring options for further possible coastal protection measures."

