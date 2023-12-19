Kashmir media guide
Reporting on Kashmir from both India and Pakistan mainstream media is deeply politicized and reflects the tension between the two countries.
INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR
Media in Indian-administered Kashmir are generally split between pro- and anti-secessionist. Local journalists work under strict curfews and also face threats from militant groups. Internet access is sporadic and text messaging services are regularly blocked.
Until mid-2019, according to Freedom House, print media were thriving in Jammu and Kashmir. Online media had proliferated, providing new platforms for news and information. The 2019 announcement of the region's changed administrative status was accompanied by a severe clampdown on the activities of local and foreign journalists.
A new media policy introduced in June 2020 gave government officials the authority to examine and censor content.
Press
Aftab - leading independent popular Urdu-language daily
Alsafa - popular Urdu-language newspaper
Greater Kashmir - leading Srinagar-based English-language online daily
Kashmir Times - largest circulation
Kashmir Monitor - English-language online newspaper
Kashmir Reader - English-language news website
Rising Kashmir - English-language online newspaper
Kashmir Uzma - prominent Urdu-language newspaper
Srinagar Times - Urdu-language privately-owned independent daily
Television
Local cable TV channels:
SEN TV
JK Channel
Take-1 TV
Wadi TV
9 TV
Terrestrial TV:
Doordarshan's Kashir Channel - broadcasts in Urdu and Kashmiri
Radio
Big FM 92.7 - sole private station
News agencies
Current News Service (CNS)
PAKISTANI-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR
The area is subject to laws curbing freedom of expression, particularly regarding reporting or commentary on its political status. Media organisations need official permission to operate.
A wide range of outlets are present and active, but news coverage does not diverge from Pakistan's position, which is that India's hold over the Kashmir Valley is illegitimate and all Kashmiris seek accession to Pakistan.
A number of outlets have faced closure by authorities in recent years. Internet access is also limited given the underdeveloped telecom structure. Many newspapers do not have an internet presence and publication is sporadic.
No foreign media are based in Pakistan-administered Kashmir without the prior permission of the state government.
Print media
Siasat - Urdu-language daily
Mahasib - Urdu-language daily
Khabarama - Urdu-language daily
Kashmir Express - Urdu-language newspaper
Television
PTV Azad Jammu and Kashmir - a subsidiary of state-owned Pakistan TV Corporation (PTV). Launched in 2004, broadcasts mostly in Urdu, Pahari and Gojri.
Radio
Azad Kashmir Radio (AKR) - government-run service broadcasting from Muzaffarabad and Mirpur
FM 93 Muzaffarabad and FM 93 Mirpur - community radio run by Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC), broadcasting in Urdu and English
Voice of Kashmir - privately-owned radio station