Kashmir media guide

Men reading a newspaper in Srinagar

Reporting on Kashmir from both India and Pakistan mainstream media is deeply politicized and reflects the tension between the two countries.

INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR

Media in Indian-administered Kashmir are generally split between pro- and anti-secessionist. Local journalists work under strict curfews and also face threats from militant groups. Internet access is sporadic and text messaging services are regularly blocked.

Until mid-2019, according to Freedom House, print media were thriving in Jammu and Kashmir. Online media had proliferated, providing new platforms for news and information. The 2019 announcement of the region's changed administrative status was accompanied by a severe clampdown on the activities of local and foreign journalists.

A new media policy introduced in June 2020 gave government officials the authority to examine and censor content.

Press

Television

Local cable TV channels:

SEN TV

JK Channel

Take-1 TV

Wadi TV

9 TV

Terrestrial TV:

Doordarshan's Kashir Channel - broadcasts in Urdu and Kashmiri

Radio

Big FM 92.7 - sole private station

News agencies

Kashmir News Service (KNS)

Current News Service (CNS)

PAKISTANI-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR

The area is subject to laws curbing freedom of expression, particularly regarding reporting or commentary on its political status. Media organisations need official permission to operate.

A wide range of outlets are present and active, but news coverage does not diverge from Pakistan's position, which is that India's hold over the Kashmir Valley is illegitimate and all Kashmiris seek accession to Pakistan.

A number of outlets have faced closure by authorities in recent years. Internet access is also limited given the underdeveloped telecom structure. Many newspapers do not have an internet presence and publication is sporadic.

No foreign media are based in Pakistan-administered Kashmir without the prior permission of the state government.

Print media

Siasat - Urdu-language daily

Mahasib - Urdu-language daily

Khabarama - Urdu-language daily

Kashmir Express - Urdu-language newspaper

Television

PTV Azad Jammu and Kashmir - a subsidiary of state-owned Pakistan TV Corporation (PTV). Launched in 2004, broadcasts mostly in Urdu, Pahari and Gojri.

Radio