Kat Dennings Fondly Remembers ‘Raising Dad’ Co-Star Bob Saget: “Very Protective Of Me”

Kat Dennings is fondly remembering the late Bob Saget, who portrayed her TV dad in The WB sitcom Raising Dad.

In an interview with People, the Shifting Gears actress reflected on the short-lived series and Saget’s kindness toward her. The comedy, which spanned a single season from 2001 to 2002, followed a widower father struggling to find the balance between his personal and professional life while raising two daughters, played by Dennings and Brie Larson.

“God bless him. I’m so sad that he’s gone,” she told the outlet, adding that the Full House alumnus was “lovely” to work with.

She continued, “What I remember was he was very protective of me because I was a young actress and he had daughters. So he was very sweet to me and very protective and very kind. I only remember very, very nice memories of him.”

The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor was found unresponsive on Jan. 9, 2022 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, per local police. He had performed the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Palm Valley, Fla. According to a medical examiner in the state, the cause of death was “accidental” and “the result of blunt head trauma” most likely incurred “from an unwitnessed fall.” There were no traces of drugs or toxins in the toxicology report.

Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow, commemorated the anniversary of the death earlier this month on Instagram, posting a heart-warming video compilation of the two together. She said, in part, in the caption: “3 YEARS. Still so surreal. January 9th 2022 was by far the worst day I’ve ever experienced. January 9th 2025 offers me reflection, memories, and gratitude. Not a day goes by that I’m not filled with appreciation for the time we shared and the brilliance, love, joy, and comfort Bob brought to my life. It is truly miraculous how the Bob love has not diminished. He still holds such a huge space in people’s hearts. His legacy is still so strong and I’m constantly asked to share more Bob memories. Not only does this make me so happy but I know, from above, he feels all the love from and is so touched by the continued outpouring of appreciation for him.”

