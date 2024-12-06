Kate arrives for annual Christmas carol service

Associated Press

The Princess of Wales took another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment, in hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Dressed in a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons, the princess, often referred to simply as Kate, was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights. This year’s concert is designed to celebrate the support people give to one another, especially as they struggle through difficult times, a theme that may have particular resonance for the princess after abdominal surgery and chemotherapy forced her to step back from public duties for much of 2024.