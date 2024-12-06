Kate arrives for annual Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has arrived at Westminster Abbey ahead of the start of her annual Christmas carol service.
The Princess of Wales will be joined by her husband, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Kate's annual Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday…
The Princess of Wales has stylishly arrived at her holiday concert
The 1,600 guests have all supported others, whether friends or family, helped individuals through their work or volunteered.
The Princess of Wales took another step Friday in her return to public life following cancer treatment, in hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Dressed in a festive red coat featuring a large black bow on the collar and black buttons, the princess, often referred to simply as Kate, was met by clergy in front of a row of Christmas trees decorated with glittering white lights. This year’s concert is designed to celebrate the support people give to one another, especially as they struggle through difficult times, a theme that may have particular resonance for the princess after abdominal surgery and chemotherapy forced her to step back from public duties for much of 2024.
