Kate Beckinsale Continues Her Big Bow Trend — Now in Dress Form

The English actress put a twist on her signature trend while on the red carpet in France

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale is taking her iconic bow trend to the next level!

The Jolt actress, 50, has been showing off her love of oversized bows via social media as of late. However, on Tuesday, July 23, the English actress switched her playful style for a high-class moment.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Kate Beckinsale, July 2024

Posing for photos at the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez in Gassin, France, Beckinsale channeled vintage glam vibes with a form-fitting strapless black velvet gown featuring a plunging, structured neckline.

Resting at her hips were textured, gold metallic bows for dramatic flair.

Related: Kate Beckinsale Dares to Bare in Backless Ball Gown and Dramatic Headpiece for Star-Studded Bash in Italy

Beckinsale’s hair was styled in a 1960s Old Hollywood high ponytail. She accessorized with gold chandelier earrings and a single leopard-print bracelet on her left wrist.

Others in attendance at the Summer Gala by Gala One included Eiza González Rivera, Camila Cabello and Emma Roberts, with a performance by Kylie Minogue.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Eiza González Rivera, Tommaso Chiabra, Camila Cabello, Emma Roberts and Andrei Gillott; July 2024

Like Beckinsale, the “Señorita” singer and the newly engaged American Horror Story: Delicate actress also wore black for the special occasion. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare talent opted for a nude gown instead.

Ahead of Tuesday’s star-studded event, Beckinsale addressed critics who had negative commentary regarding her love for big bows.

"Please take that ridiculous bow off," a user commented on the Underworld star’s June 17 Instagram carousel.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Taylor Hill/WireImage Kate Beckinsale rocks bows

The actress responded with just as much sass as the social media troll.

"As I said before, take that expression off your bitter a-- face. Unless you can't. In which case, condolences,” Beckinsale replied.

Related: Kate Beckinsale Delivers a 'Stab of Joy' for Critics Who Don't Think She Acts 'Age-Appropriate'

Another user in her comment section left a message comparing Beckinsale to "a toddler in a pageant."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After a different person commented, "I am a happy person, and I still think the head dressing is a very poor choice,” Beckinsale fired off once more.

"You can't be that happy if you have any time or inclination to actually type concerns about what someone you don't know is wearing or not,” she wrote back.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Kate Beckinsale attends the Summer Gala by Gala One at Golf Club Saint-Tropez on July 23, 2024

More recently, the Total Recall star shared an Instagram video explainer about how “some, not all” of the people who follow her on social media "get upset" and don't think she's "doing enough age-appropriate things."

"I thought I'd let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy, of me putting on a hair net," she said, later adding, "So for those of you who are gonna get off on this, have a look, b------."

"Let’s have a toast for the douche bags / Let’s have a toast for the a------- / Let’s have a toast for the scumbags," she captioned the clip, adding several emojis blowing kisses.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.