Kate Beckinsale hits back at weight-shaming trolls as she details six-week hospital stay

Kate Beckinsale has responded to weight-shaming trolls, labeling them “a**holes” after she posted a video of her in a crop top and bikini bottoms.

The British actress attributed her recent weight loss to the stress and grief from her stepfather Roy Battersby’s death in January as well as her mother Judy Loe's cancer diagnosis.

After sharing the clip, several commenters made insensitive remarks about her body. It prompted the 51-year-old to defend herself, citing a six-week hospital stay as one of the reasons for her weight loss.

She replied: “No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer and I lost a lot of eight from stress and grief...

“Quite quickly and then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my oesophagus, which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard...

“And I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so I'm not really concerned about what you think about my a**.

The British star detailed the impact grief has had on her health (Instagram/Kate Beckinsale)

“Maybe you should worry about your own f***ing a**. I suggest shoving something up it, like a large pineapple or a brick.”

A follower asked: “How's your health Katie? You look like you have lost some weight?” to which she replied: “It's great now thanks.”

Another commented in the same thread: “I posted basically the same thing, she looks unhealthy.”

Another social media user replied: “Someone seems upset.”

Defending herself again, Beckinsale said: “I don't think you look upset. I think you look like maybe your rictus grim is concealing years of bitterness but I wouldn't call it upset necessarily.”

In multiple posts, the Underworld star claimed she recognised the individuals behind certain comments, saying they were using fake profiles.

Kate Beckinsale pictured with stepfather Roy Battersby (Kate Beckinsale / Instagram)

In response to one who asked: “Kate, you're getting everyone so rattled are they ok?” she shared: “Are they okay hun? Are they okay? Actually? I know who quite a few of them are and they are really not okay.”

Replying to a person who had said “so weird how the head keeps growing but the body shrinks. They turn into gnomes”, Kate said: “The LOL of your bio picture being an actual gnome living its best life in the forest has given me so much life. I can't tell you please go gather some more nuts and berries.”

As well as replying to several negative comments, Beckinsale also took the time to reply to some of her fans who had wished her well, writing: “Oh I love my followers I really do - some of them are such incredible decent, supportive brilliant souls of me and of each other.

“I actually have a problem with two people who keep making multiple accounts so don't be fooled. A lot of this is them.”

In March, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalised after sparking concern among her fans with tearful selfies.

Beckinsale previously documented her hospital stay on Instagram (Instagram @katebeckinsale)

She later explained the reason behind her hospital stint in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: “I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory Weiss tear caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my oesophagus [sic] and stomach.

“That's what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss. What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family's is not important.”