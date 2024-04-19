Kate Beckinsale Shares Video of Herself Playing with a Dog in Gym amid Undisclosed Health Issues

“Well. Fitness used to be my passion…..” the actress wrote in the caption of her post, which came after she hinted at her health concerns earlier in the week

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Kate Beckinsale is back in the gym.

After hinting at her undisclosed health issues by wearing a T-shirt printed with the words ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor’ earlier this week, the actress, 50, shared a video of herself playing with a dog in the gym on April 18.

“Well. Fitness used to be my passion…..” she captioned the Instagram carousel post.

In the first video of the post, Beckinsale playfully chased a St. Bernard around a workout area while dressed in a black tank top, patterned leggings, black shorts and neon orange trainers. She also wore a large black bow in her hair.

The video was followed by a series of further clips of the Underworld star lying on the floor of the gym as she petted the canine and it sniffed and licked her face. Another sweet video also showed Beckinsale lying next to her furry companion as she held its paws and stroked its fur.

“Happy to see you better and the Dog is amazing. Great idea to train with the Dog,” wrote one of her followers in the comments section, while a second added, “The kind of cardio workout I can get behind 👏 chase a Bernard I’d call it 😂.”

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale posts a video of herself playing with her dog in a gym on Instagram on April 18

Beckinsale first sparked concerns about her health when she shared two teary-eyed photos of herself from the hospital while celebrating her mother's birthday and Mother's Day in the U.K. in an Instagram post on March 11. She also referred to being "sick” in the post, but she didn't reveal any further information.

The mother of one then posted from the hospital over the subsequent weeks, including sharing shots of herself receiving visits from her pets, before deleting all of the photos from Instagram.

She returned to Instagram on April 17 with the post of her wearing the ‘Tummy Troubles Survivor’ T-shirt as she posed for a series of snaps and clips with her Pomeranian Myf.

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale shares a new post on Instagram on April 17, wearing a t-shirt that said 'Tummy Troubles Survivor'

The white top featured flowers and a cartoon bunny rabbit wearing a suit of armor and carrying a shield and sword. Beckinsale’s cat Willow also featured in the post.

“💪🏼 🤍,” she captioned the carousel post.

The British actress hasn't disclosed the reason behind her time in the hospital, but in her now-deleted posts she told her fans that she wasn’t being treated for a ruptured cyst or endometriosis.

Responding to one of her followers who said that her "ruptured cyst must have taken such a toll" on her, Beckinsale replied in the comments section, "I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes x."

Her comments came on a post of a friend visiting her in the hospital which she shared on April 4.

Beckinsale previously revealed she'd suffered a ruptured ovarian cyst in January 2019.



