Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Injuries from “Canary Black” to Fire Back at Claim That Stunt Doubles Did the ‘Heavy Lifting’

Kate Beckinsale wants you to know she did many of her stunts in her new movie Canary Black — and she has the bruises to prove it.

On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Serendipity actress, 51, fired back at a report claiming stunt doubles did the majority of the stunts in the action-thriller.

Beckinsale shared a screenshot to her Instagram Stories of The Guardian's review of her movie that was published Friday, Oct. 25. In it, the reviewer wrote, "Stunt doubles probably did the heavy lifting in the blurrily edited hand-to-hand combat scenes and sequences where [her character] flies through the air holding on to a massive drone, but you can see it’s clearly Beckinsale running around in the medium shots and closeups."

"Apart from the odd makeup-made bruise or scratch, Beckinsale looks unrealistically chic throughout," the review added.

Beckinsale shared a screenshot of the article, adding "just a couple of closeups, @gabriellaclaremorpeth," tagging Gabriella Morpeth, who worked in the movie's costume department.

In response to the review, the Much Ado About Nothing actress posted various photos of bruises, bumps and other injuries she sustained while shooting Canary Black. One image also showed Beckinsale in a harness that likely was needed to pull off some stunts.



She also posted videos on Instagram of her performing the tricky stunts. "Kicking impeccably chic ass 🩷and a couple of close ups doesn’t half hurt lol," she cheekily wrote in the caption.

Beckinsale's stunt double for Canary Black Laura Vörtler commented on the Instagram post, commending her work. "as Kate’s Stunt Double on this job I can attest she did a huge bit more [than] medium and close up shots on that one!I🙄," Vörlter wrote.



"I was seriously impressed with Kate’s physical ability, endurance and performance, and most of all her attitude! she’s a total Badass and never complained and showed all the men out there who’s Boss🔥⚡️love you @katebeckinsale 🫶."

Canary Black is available to stream on Amazon Prime.



