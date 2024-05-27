Kate Beckinsale slams critics calling her thin

The actor was forced to stand up for herself after trolls flooded the comment section of an Instagram clip showing her preparations for her forthcoming 1990s-based film, Stolen Girl. The video showed Beckinsale donning a series of retro-styled outfits and hairstyles while goofing around in her trailer. While the Underworld star seemed thrilled to be back at work after her weeks-long hospital stay, haters were quick to give their opinions. Beckinsale clapped back, writing, "I nursed my (stepdad) to his death early this year. My mum also has stuff going on…”