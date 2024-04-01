Kate Beckinsale sparks health fears with Easter hospital selfie

The Underworld star, 50, shared a picture of her Easter bunny socks in a hospital bed with the caption, "Happy Easter". She previously shared a selfie from hospital marking U.K. Mother's Day on 10 March. It showed her in a hospital bed looking gaunt with bloodshot eyes while wearing a bow in her hair. Fans and her celebrity pals expressed concern for the actress, with Gwen Stefani writing, "What's wrong!!!" with a prayer hands emoji. British actress Alice Evans added: "So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong…”