Kate Beckinsale Takes a Gamble as Gray-Haired Kenny Rogers for Halloween — and Gives a Full Performance

The actress pulled out all the stops as she transformed into "The Gambler" crooner

Kate Beckinsale is committing to her Halloween costume.

The actress, 51, debuted her hilarious look on Instagram, where she she embodied Kenny Rogers for a performance of "Islands in the Stream" alongside costume designer Gabriella Morpeth as Dolly Parton.

The video shows Beckinsale and Morpeth lip-synching to the 1983 duet in front of a swimming pool as well as other locations like near a fountain, on a tennis court and even crossing a busy street. "Happy Halloween from Dolly and Kenny 🎃 ," Beckinsale captioned the clip.

The duo, who held microphones for the performance, were dressed to the nines as their respective music icons. The Underworld actress donned a sparkling silver blazer over a blue satin vest and sequin shirt with oversized labels, which she teamed with black trousers and black platform heels.



Of course, she wore a grayish-white wig and matching fake beard to nail Rogers' signature look. The costume was complete with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Morpeth channeled Parton in an '80s-style blue and silver sequin dress with an asymmetrical train and one puffy sleeve. She also wore a voluminous blonde wig and pair of silver cowboy boots.



On Instagram Stories, Beckinsale shared a video of herself removing the costume, which included padding underneath her shirt.

Beckinsale's followers are commending the star for her commitment to the hilarious costume.



"I love that we got the full song 😂💙😂," one user wrote in the comment section.



"Kate you are simply the best," said another.

A third wrote, "You win Halloween 👏🔥😂"

Beckinsale has had a stylish fall leading up to Halloween. The star wowed at the Sept. 1 amfAR Gala during the Venice Film Festival, where wore a bedazzled baby pink bodysuit with feather-like embellishments and floral motifs. She added a sparkly corset over top that accentuated her floor-length train.

Later in the month she stopped by London Fashion Week. For the Harris Reed Spring/Summer 2025 show, Beckinsale wore a black and metallic corset-style top with a high-waisted long black skirt and pair of black pumps.

