Kate Beckinsale Thanks 'Queen of All Queens' Britney Spears for Defending Her Against Ageist Comments

"I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow," wrote Spears on Instagram

Getty(2) (L-R) Kate Beckinsale, Britney Spears

Kate Beckinsale has a forever fan in Britney Spears.

After Beckinsale, 50, posted a cheeky Instagram video to clap back at critics who say she's not doing "enough age-appropriate things, Spears, 42, showed her support for Beckinsale in a lengthy Instagram statement.

"I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she she needs more age appropriate content .. she's in her fifties and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old 👍🏻👍🏻!!" Spears wrote of the British actress, adding that some of the hate Beckinsale has received is, "Not as bad as some of my comments saying it's sad that I'm as old as I am and I'm dancing every single day on my IG !!!"

Spears continued defending the actress by writing, "I know what it's like to be judged so it's a ridiculous and stupid subject initially but I think it's important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!"

The singer — who also recently addressed Ozzy Osbourne after he said he's "fed up" with her dancing videos — ended the post by saying she and Beckinsale are "gonna do a photoshoot" and "tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off !!!"

Britney Spears/Instagram Britney Spears dances in recent Instagram Reel

Beckinsale shared the post on her Instagram Stories and applauded Spears for her message.

"Women supporting women is my favourite thing," she wrote. "Thank you @Britneyspears, warrior queen of all queens for your incredibly sweet post 🩷🩷🩷🩷 all the love right back 🩷🩷🩷🩷🌸🌸🌸🌹🌹🌹🌹🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🤍🤍."

The movie star echoed similar sentiments in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. In it, she tagged Spears and other fellow celebrities like Selma Blair and Demi Moore and expressed that women supporting women was not always "prevalent" when she first started in the industry.

Kate Beckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale responds to Britney Spears

"What I will say is that it is almost always the women who have walked through fires that we can't fathom how hard that must be who are the ones who are first to reach out and see if another person is doing okay," she added.



