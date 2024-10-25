Kate Bush Says She's 'Very Keen' to Make First New Album Since 2011 After 'Running Up That Hill' Resurgence

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program, the British singer-songwriter also opened up about how she's been doing a lot of "archive work" over the past few years

Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Kate Bush in November 2014

Kate Bush is ready to run up that music hill again.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program on Thursday, Oct. 24, the "Army Dreamers" musician, 66, opened up about being "very keen" to make a new album.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time," Bush told the outlet.

ZIK Images/United Archives via Getty Images Kate Bush in 1985

When asked if she was currently working on new material, she replied "not at the moment."

Added Bush: "But I've been caught up doing a lot of archive work over the last few years, redesigning our website, putting a lyric book together."

Later in the conversation, the "Babooshka" singer did admit a new album was on her mind.

"And I'm very keen to start working on a new album when I've got this finished," Bush said. "I've got lots of ideas and I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time."

She revealed that "particularly [in] the last year" she's felt the urge to "start doing something new" in the music space.

While Bush may be ready to start making music, she isn't necessarily focused on getting back onstage.

When discussing David Gilmour's attempt to persuade the singer-songwriter to perform again in a recent interview with David Gilmour for The Guardian, Bush teased, "I'm not there yet."

Bush released her last new record, 50 Words for Snow, in 2011. Since then, she has only released live and compilation LPs.

However, in 2022, Bush experienced a career resurgence from her 1985 hit single "Running Up That Hill" earning a placement in two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4.

As a result, "Running Up That Hill" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Dave Hogan/Getty Kate Bush in September 1985

Following its success, the British artist shared her appreciation in a statement to her fans in June 2022.

"The track is being responded to in so many positive ways," Bush continued. "I've never experienced anything quite like this before! I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the US who has supported the song," she wrote on her website at the time.

Upon its release on her Hounds of Love album, "Running Up That Hill" initially peaked at No. 30 in the U.S., No. 3 in the U.K. and No. 21 in Austria.

