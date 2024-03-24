Kate’s cancer diagnosis: The royal family’s recent health scares
The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis after months of speculation.
Following the royal mum-of-three’s announcement she is battling cancer, Prince Harry is said to be “devastated” at the news.
The Daily Beast/Getty Images/BBCA controversial British royal commentator is under fire for a “disgusting” tweet ahead of Kate Middleton’s Friday announcement that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.An hour before the Princess of Wales released the video announcement of her diagnosis, Omid Scobie posted a photo on X, formally known as Twitter, of his alarm clock being set to 6 p.m. GMT. Scobie told The Daily Beast that hearing “there would be an announcement of some kind from the Pala
The Princess of Wales intimate health news has social media readers pointing the finger at Kensington Palace -- and themselves.
Blake Lively has apologised for joking about Catherine, Princess of Wales' "photoshop fails" after learning that the royal has cancer.
On Feb. 5, King Charles announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer
Toby Melville/Pool/ReutersNo previous Prince of Wales has faced a challenge like the one that Prince William now does. The future of the House of Windsor may well depend on how well he handles it. It’s a double whammy for him: His wife and his father simultaneously stricken with cancers of unknown type and severity; an intimate family emergency and a grave constitutional one, too, since his father is the king.If it is true, as ITV News’ royal editor, Chris Ship reported late Friday, that Prince
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not attend the Easter Sunday service following the news Kate Middleton is being treated for cancer...
Where is Kate Middleton? It’s the question that has been consuming the world’s attention for weeks now, but it’s one Jimmy Kimmel wants to put an end to once and for all. During his March 21 monologue on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the late night host urged his viewers to “leave this woman alone” while addressing …
King Charles' late grandmother The Queen Mother's picturesque apartment at Walmer Castle in Kent has opened to the public for the first time
Well-wishers offer support to the Princess of Wales, who is in the early stages of cancer treatment.
