Kate Forbes backs JK Rowling in Labour row over trans rights

Kate Forbes has accused the Labour Party of repeated U-turns on gender ideology - Iain Masterton / Alamy Live News

Kate Forbes has backed JK Rowling in her row with Labour over its trans policies as she praised the author’s bravery for taking a “principled stance”.

The Scottish deputy first minister, whose government still supports gender self-ID, declined a chance to retract previous remarks in which she labelled Rowling a “national treasure”, “brave” and admitted she shared her views on transgender issues.

The Edinburgh-based Harry Potter writer has savaged three successive SNP leaders over their stance on gender.

Rowling, previously a major Labour donor, has attacked Sir Keir Starmer in recent days, accusing his party of “abandoning” women concerned that the trans agenda could erode their rights and safety.

Ms Forbes, the second most senior figure in the SNP government, said she continued to “recognise the importance of single-sex spaces and women’s rights”.

‘We need to have open discussions’

When she was standing for the SNP leadership in March last year, she told a Sky News debate “yes, and I do think she’s brave” when asked whether Rowling was a “national treasure”.

She then said “no, I don’t disagree with her” when asked by Sky’s Beth Rigby whether she disagreed with Rowling on trans rights.

JK Rowling has been a vocal critic of trans rights - John Phillips/Getty Images Europe

Asked on Tuesday whether she had changed her mind about Rowling, Ms Forbes said: “Obviously, I think that anybody who takes a principled stance is brave in that regard, and I think that we need to have open discussions on these issues.”

On a campaign visit to an East Lothian wind farm, she said John Swinney had been “very clear in terms of his approach” and that “the more unpleasant the debate” the more it “hurts vulnerable people”.

Ms Forbes added: “I think that there’s a way through here which supports and recognises the importance of single-sex spaces and women’s rights whilst at the same time, affording dignity and respect to a marginalised and vulnerable group.”

On Rowling’s concerns about Labour’s position, Ms Forbes accused the party of repeated U-turns meaning it was “actually difficult to keep track of what their latest position is on any policy”.

The deputy first minister said: “In this election, they are coming under scrutiny and perhaps being asked the difficult questions that they’ve not had to answer.

“And so I think it is important that they are honest with the public about what they will do in government and what they believe.”

Rowling has called Nicola Sturgeon a “destroyer of women’s rights” for attempts to change the law in Scotland to allow biological men to legally become women by signing a declaration.

She accused Humza Yousaf of showing “absolute contempt for women” over plans to hand biological men identifying as female protections under an anti-misogyny law.

Rowling then attacked Mr Swinney, then the incoming First Minister, in May for refusing to say if he believes trans women are women.

Fresh rift within SNP

Sir Keir has previously said that “99.9 per cent of women” do not have a penis and in 2021 stated it was “not right” for Labour MP Rosie Duffield, a friend of Rowling’s, to say that “only women have a cervix”.

Labour at UK level has abandoned its support for self-ID, but wants to make it easier to obtain a gender recognition certificate, which changes a person’s sex in the eyes of UK law.

Ms Forbes’ comments will threaten a fresh rift within the SNP, with the party still officially committed to Ms Sturgeon’s law and some activists unhappy at her recent promotion to deputy first minister.

While Ms Sturgeon’s gender legislation was blocked by the UK Government, it remains on the statute books and the SNP officially still wants it to come into force.

On Saturday, Mr Swinney marched in Edinburgh Pride behind a banner which stated “end conversion practices” and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to self-ID.

John Swinney marches in Edinburgh on Saturday during Pride - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

The SNP has committed to a ban on so-called conversion therapy for trans people, though critics have expressed concerns that therapists and parents who refuse to “affirm” a child’s claim to be trans could face prosecution.

Ms Forbes is understood to have doubts about the conversion therapy plans.

She has said she would not have voted for Ms Sturgeon’s self-ID law, had she not been on maternity leave when it was voted upon at Holyrood.

Labour said it had nothing to add to comments Sir Keir made on Tuesday morning, in which he reaffirmed his party’s opposition to self-ID and vowed to be “protective of women’s spaces”.