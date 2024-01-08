Watch: Susanna Reid reads emotional tribute to Derek Draper

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid read out a special message to viewers from Kate Garraway on Monday, 8 January, who is grieving the loss of her husband Derek Draper.

Following a four-year health battle caused by coronavirus, Draper passed away last week at the age of 56 and during the latest episode of the ITV programme, a montage of some heartbreaking family pictures screened as Reid revealed Garraway's letter.

"Hello everyone," it began. "Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family. They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating. And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our GMB family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.

"Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too. I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come," continued Reid.

Kate Garraway with her beloved late husband Derek Draper. (Alamy)

Garraway's incredible words further cemented her status as a true national treasure, telling the GMB faithful: "I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on GMB to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again. I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle. I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."

Sat beside Richard Madeley, Reid was then seen fighting back tears as she commended Garraway's attitude.

"It's absolute classic Kate that in a circumstance that is so deeply painful for her and her family, she thinks of absolutely everybody else who might be in the same situation," noted the broadcaster.

"Kate's unwavering devotion to Derek and her determination to help him recover from the devastating consequences of Covid has imprinted itself on everyone who knows her and also the whole nation. From the royal family to the country's political leaders. From those who work in medicine to those who work in showbiz. And to so many of you watching at home."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

