Kate Garraway returns to GMB after dad’s collapse

The Good Morning Britain presenter took time off to be with her father after he suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack on holiday in Cornwall.

What did you miss?

Kate Garraway returned to work on Good Morning Britain for the first time since her father's collapse.

The TV presenter pulled out of filming the ITV breakfast show at the beginning of July to be with her dad Gordon after he was taken ill on holiday in Cornwall. Her father was admitted to hospital following a suspected stroke and heart attack and Garraway, 57, rushed to be at his side.

But she was back on screens on Monday morning, co-hosting GMB alongside Ed Balls, where her return was welcomed by colleagues and viewers.

What, how, and why?

Kate Garraway was back on screens after racing to be at her dad's side. (Getty Images)

Garraway co-anchored GMB with Balls on Monday 5 August, where they entered a serious discussion of the riots that have broken out around the UK after far-right groups incited violence in the wake of the Stockport stabbings.

'I've received extremely racist abuse online, death threats, rape threats. The language we are seeing on the streets at the moment I've had in my inbox, letters and on social media'



Zarah Sultana MP says that social media is 'fanning the flames' and is a 'very concerning area'. pic.twitter.com/9L6amcKUc1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 5, 2024

Garraway got straight back to work without fanfare, presenting the headlines. But later in the show she was welcomed back by colleague Christine Lampard. During as video link-up the Lorraine host told Garraway: "It's lovely to see you back. Lovely to see you too Ed good morning."

Garraway told Lampard: "I'm back to keep him in line don't you worry."

The GMB host was wearing a yellow dress, chuckling to weather presenter Laura Tobin: "We're all wearing bright yellow this morning, 'cause it's not necessarily... we're tyring off set everything that's going on in the world and in the weather."

One viewer wrote on social media platform X: "Yes Kate is back" And another said: "@kategarraway Good Morning Kate, hope all is well. It's so nice to see you back on GMB. Can I say you're looking absolutely gorgeous."

Why was Kate Garraway off work?

Kate Garraway with her dad Gordon Garraway at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Getty Images)

Garraway took time off work to support her father after he was taken ill. She was also absent from her Smooth Radio show. She revealed on Instagram that he had collapsed on holiday and been rushed to hospital, but updated that he was "stable and recovering a bit."

The TV star also revealed that she had worried that he father's illness would mean she had to cancel plans for her son Billy's 15th birthday. Sharing a picture of a Virgin Atlantic staff member serving her tea in an airport lounge she said: "With all that’s happened with my own Dad obviously a lot had to be cancelled as I wanted to be with him & mum & I feared I would have to disappoint Bill - yet again - & not be able to do any of our summer plans."

She previously shared: "Sorry I disappeared from here when my Dad collapsed & rushed to hospital 2 weeks ago while having a holiday with my Mum at my brother’s . It was very scary but am so pleased that he is now stable & even recovering a bit in hospital - we have so much to be grateful for, but are taking it a day at a time. Huge thanks to the incredible nhs staff for their endless kindness & the heart ♥️ they put into the care of all their patients which has meant so much to my mum & all our family. Luckily I also had some weeks leave booked so I have been able to support my Mum & Brother & be with my Dad while also giving Darcey & Billy some summer fun on their school holidays which ofcourse they really need."

In January Garraway's husband Derek Draper died aged 56 following his battle with Covid.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV from 6am-9am from Monday to Friday.

