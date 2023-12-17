Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper 'fighting for life after suffering massive heart attack'

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack, according to reports.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and her family are "praying for a miracle" after Derek was hit with another health setback after contracting Covid at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Kate, 56, who has cancelled all her TV and radio work to keep a 24-hour watch, is "willing him on to win this latest battle for his life".

He had been cared for by the star at their North London home.

But now the 56-year-old is said to be in a critical condition in hospital after the heart attack last Monday.

Friends and family have been alerted to his worsening health.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone is praying for a miracle.

"It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

"This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him.

"Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle forhis life.

"Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side."

He fell into a coma and was ventilated after contracting Covid, spending 13 months in hospital as Britain's longest suffering victim.

The virus caused brain inflammation, kidney failure, and liver and pancreas damage, while a brain scan last year showed white patches, usually seen in patients with vascular dementia.

His condition has been so poor over the past three-and-a-half years that he has difficulty breathing unaided.