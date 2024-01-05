Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper dies following Covid battle

Former lobbyist and political adviser Derek Draper, who was married to TV presenter Kate Garraway, has died after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.

A statement from Garraway on Instagram said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In December, it was reported on GMB that he was in “a very serious condition” after suffering a heart attack.

Garraway also wrote: “I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

A prominent figure in New Labour in the 1990s, Mr Draper worked for Blairite Peter Mandelson and set up the Progress organisation with Liam Byrne, who went on to become an MP.

After he was embroiled in the so-called “cash-for-access” scandal, dubbed “lobbygate”, he travelled to the United States, where he retrained as a psychotherapist.

Mr Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper married in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

Despite being free of the virus, he had suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care.

In 2021, Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

Story continues

In July 2022, Garraway confirmed Mr Draper had been readmitted to hospital and later that month it was reported that his condition had worsened.

His battle with the virus won much attention and support, including from former prime minister Boris Johnson and the royal family.

During a time out of hospital over the last year, he accompanied his wife when she collected an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

He also attended Sir Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert at London’s O2 Arena in April after being invited along with Garraway as the guests of honour.

Garraway and Mr Draper married in 2005 and have two children, Darcey and Billy.