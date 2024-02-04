Kate Garraway to make ITV Good Morning Britain return just three days after husband Derek's funeral

Kate Garraway will be back on TV tomorrow, just three days after husband Derek Draper's funeral.

Keen to get back to work after the trauma of the past month, the Good Morning Britain star, 56, will give an interview from her home. She will then rejoin co-host Ben Shephard from Thursday.

The mum of two also told Smooth FM bosses she wants to return to her popular radio show.

Psychotherapist Derek, 56, died on January 3 after battling Covid complications since 2020.

Ms Garraway has kept a low profile in recent weeks, having travelled to Mexico and back with Mr Draper before Christmas for emergency treatment. She was last on Good Morning Britain on December 8.

Derek Draper's funeral was at Primrose Hill on Friday - the same church where the couple married in 2005 (Getty Images)

The 56-year-old mother-of-two is set to be back in front of GMB cameras from Thursday when she could return to the show full-time alongside Ben Shephard.

A friend told The Sun: “Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.

“But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood — it’s what she knows and loves.

“Kate is keen to keep busy and get stuck back into work.”

Garraway has not presented the show regularly for months and is said to be under financial stress due to the pressures of caring for her husband.

The source added: “Everyone at GMB has been hugely supportive, and are desperate to support and welcome her back into the family.

“They’re excited to have her back after so long away.

“She knows she needs to bite the bullet, and now seems as good a time as any.”