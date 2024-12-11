Kate Garraway leads stars at ITV music special Katy Perry: Night Of A Lifetime

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has led the star-studded arrivals ahead of an evening of music from US pop singer Katy Perry in London.

The 90-minute show, set to air later this month on ITV, will feature hits including Firework, Roar and I Kissed A Girl as well as debut renditions from Perry’s latest album 143.

It is billed as “an electric affair with special guest participation throughout”, ITV said.

Clare Balding (left) and Alice Arnold arrive for the ITV music special (Yui Mok/PA)

Joining Garraway in the audience for Katy Perry: Night Of A Lifetime on Wednesday was veteran broadcaster Clare Balding and her partner Alice Arnold.

Garraway won her third National Television Award in the best authored documentary category earlier this year for a film which followed the final year before her husband Derek Draper died in January aged 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid-19.

Ashley Roberts was also among the guests (Yui Mok/PA)

Also on the red carpet ahead of the Katy Perry show was Mr Bates Vs The Post Office actor Will Mellor, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, former Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes and Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.

Couple Jess Glynne and Alex Scott were photographed holding hands and smiling at the event, alongside Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, Bafta-winning actor Lenny Rush, and Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu.

Alex Scott (left) and Jess Glyne arrived hand in hand (Yui Mok/PA)

Perry previously said she was “so chuffed” to perform at Central Hall Westminster for “this very cool and cosy evening for my UK fans”.

“I can’t wait to be back in London, one of my favourite places in the world, for this up-close-and-personal dance party of a lifetime,” she added.

Perry’s album 143 was released in September, her first studio album since Smile in 2020.

It came after her fiance, Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, honoured the musician when handing her the video vanguard award at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, saying she “loves with her whole heart”.

Perry first shot to fame with UK number one single I Kissed A Girl in 2008, the first of five UK number ones.

She also has two UK number one albums with Teenage Dream and Prism.