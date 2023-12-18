Kate Garraway misses Smooth radio show as she 'holds vigil' at Derek Draper's bedside following heart attack

Kate Garraway pictured in September (ITV/Good Morning Britain)

Kate Garraway missed her Smooth Radio show on Monday following reports she is holding “vigil” by husband Derek Draper’s bedside after he suffered a heart attack.

The broadcaster, 56, is said to have cancelled all of her work commitments in the run up to Christmas to be with her husband, also 56, following a major downturn in his health.

In her absence, former Holby City actress Tina Hobley, 52, stepped into the hot seat to present her weekday 10am to 1pm show.

Draper, a former political adviser, contracted Covid in 2020 and has struggled with his health ever since. Covid left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

He reportedly suffered a major heart attack last Monday and is now dangerously ill in hospital.

Garraway is by his bedside, and is preparing to spend Christmas in hospital with him, the Mirror reports.

Garraway pictured with her husband Derek Draper (ITV)

A source said: “Derek suffered a massive heart attack which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

“We just hope there will be some more positive news soon as he has been in such a long and tough battle with his health. Kate's only focus right now is Derek and her family.”

The couple, who married in 2005, have two children together - daughter Darcy, 17, and son Billy, 14.

On Monday, Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars sent the family their love.

Presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley said: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Hawkins continued: “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us.”

Garraway has made documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus.

He has been in and out of hospital but was at her side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.