Kate Garraway to present documentary on Derek Draper's final days

The Daily Beast

The Daily Beast/Getty Images/BBCA controversial British royal commentator is under fire for a “disgusting” tweet ahead of Kate Middleton’s Friday announcement that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.An hour before the Princess of Wales released the video announcement of her diagnosis, Omid Scobie posted a photo on X, formally known as Twitter, of his alarm clock being set to 6 p.m. GMT. Scobie told The Daily Beast that hearing “there would be an announcement of some kind from the Pala