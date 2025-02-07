Kate Garraway tells Renee Zellweger how her own grief mirrors Bridget Jones

The GMB host told Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star Renee Zellweger that she was dealing with grief and single parenthood after Derek Draper's death.

Kate Garraway and Renee Zellweger have shared an emotional chat about grief as the Good Morning Britain presenter spoke about the similarities between losing her own husband and the plot of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. She was comforted by Zellweger as she told her the film "felt very personal".

Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper died in January 2024, interviewed Zellweger about her starring role in the fourth adaptation of Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones books. It sees Bridget grieving as a single mum of two after the death of her husband Mark Darcy, played by Colin Firth.

Rob Rinder, co-hosting Friday's Good Morning Britain with Garraway, also shared a joke with her about finding love again in her 50s.

Renee Zellweger offered some words of comfort to Kate Garraway. (AFP via Getty Images)

Garraway sat down for a chat with Bridget Jones star Zellweger and told her the film's storyline had some poignant parallels with her own life.

Her husband Derek Draper died a year ago and before that Garraway had been his carer when he returned home after a year in hospital with Covid. The Good Morning Britain presenter is now bringing up their two children alone.

In Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Zellweger's character is navigating single parenthood and getting back into dating after the death of her husband, as well as grieving his loss.

Garraway told Zellweger: "Everybody thinks they've got a bit of Bridget Jones in them or they know a Bridget Jones, but it's usually the loveable bits. Mine are always the clutzy bits and the falling over.

"But since we last chatted it has felt very personal because I've lost my husband, become a single mum, freshly a single mum, raising two kids of my own, one of them called Billy. What is it for you, do you tap into a personal loss?"

The new Bridget Jones film sees the character navigating grief, parenting and dating. (Universal Pictures)

Zellweger told her: "First of all, I'm sorry. I'm really sorry. That's very fresh and very raw still for you," as Garraway agreed: "Yeah, I think it is."

The Bridget Jones star continued of grief: "You feel like your cells change and it's really hard to explain that to somebody who hasn't been through it, but at our stage in life it's the rare person who hasn't yet. It's an inevitability, so certainly I'm familiar with that and with respect to Bridget it was an exploration of what that might look like for her. She's never deterred or defeated, she's always looking forward and finding a way when things don't go according to plan."

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper died a year ago. (WireImage)

Garrway replied: "It's that taking forward of stuff that is life, really, isn't it."

She also asked whether Bridget could return again in a film about being a grandmother and Zellweger said: "That'd be nice, wouldn't it? How hilarious would that be? I hope that something sparks in Helen (Fielding) and she'll want to share it through Bridget again, that would be nice."

Rob Rinder asks Kate Garraway about 'finding love again'

As Good Morning Britain cut back to the studio after showing the interview, 57-year-old Garraway said of Zellweger: "She also said that the 50s are the best time of any woman and man's life, so that's something we can look forward to."

Entertainment reporter Richard Arnold added: "What was lovely about it, very emotional, certainly coming from your perspective as well, but also it's a time of life watch."

Garraway said: "Everyone's got friends they've had through the years who've been there or not been there, whether it's grief or other things. It's a lovely film."

Her co-host Rob Rinder then smiled at her as he said: "Finding love and love again in your 50s, quite a challenging thing to do..."

Garraway laughed and his her face in her hands as she said: "Yeah...great that you brought that up! I don't know where we're going with that!"

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV1 at 6am on weekdays.