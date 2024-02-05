Kate Garraway returns to TV in emotional GMB interview following husband Derek Draper's death

Kate Garraway made an emotional return to television on Monday morning following the death of husband Derek Draper, revealing the Prince and Princess of Wales were among those to send their well-wishes to her family.

Former political lobbyist turned psychotherapist Draper, 56, died on January 3 after battling Covid complications since 2020.

His funeral was held on Friday at the Church of St Mary The Virgin in Primrose Hill, north-west London, where the couple married in September 2005.

Garraway, 56, appeared via video from her London home on Monday morning - with flowers from her husband’s funeral visible in the background.

The broadcaster thanked the public for their on-going support, while revealing the Beckhams, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and King Charles were among those who had written letters of condolences.

Speaking about the messages of support, she said: “The messages make me weep as I feel so grateful. There are people this morning that don't have that sense of love.”

She thanked William and Kate for writing to her, especially as the Princess has recently been in hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.

Kate Garraway with Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, as she poses after being appointed an MBE at Windsor Castle on June 28, 2023 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Garraway said: "I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Beckham – handwritten, very good handwriting… that was Darcey’s observation.

“And from the royal family – Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, and I know Catherine has been in hospital herself.

“Even the King, because there is somebody knows about grief, that anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and how different it is when it does happen.”

Garraway - who shares two children Darcey and Billy - with the late Draper, spoke about their bravery in recent months.

She spoke about how Darcey, 17, who was one of the pallbearers and how one of her final exchanges with her father included her saying to him: “If you can’t do this, we will be ok.”

When asked by hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid how she kept going through the tough times, Garraway said: “I am not sure I did it very well, I relied on everybody else.”

She said she was helped by: “Derek because his spirit and fight to keep going - not once did he say I don't want to try - nor have the children. It feels like five years and also two minutes [since he fell unwell.]”

Garraway also said that Draper had “never been in a more positive place” in terms of his health before he had a heart attack at the end of 2023.

She spoke about returning to work in coming weeks, saying: “A new life starts now. I don’t quite know how it is going to be.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go on. That is what Derek did and would want me to do.”

Garraway joked about going back to work - saying she was looking forward to having a blow dry, putting on fake tan and doing some homework ahead of her return.

Garraway is set to return to hosting duties alongside Ben Shepherd on Thursday.

As well as returning to GMB, Garraway is set to return to her slot presenting on Smooth FM bosses imminently.

Kate Garraway arrives for the funeral service of her husband Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill on Friday (PA)

Ms Garraway has kept a low profile in recent weeks. She was last on Good Morning Britain on December 8.

On Garraway’s plans to return to work, a friend told The Sun: “Kate has had an incredibly rough past couple of months, and it has taken its toll mentally and physically.

“But she is a workhorse, and journalism, being on live TV, runs through her blood — it’s what she knows and loves.

“Kate is keen to keep busy and get stuck back into work.”

Reports suggest that Garraway is said to be under financial stress due to the pressures of caring for her husband.

The source added: “Everyone at GMB has been hugely supportive, and are desperate to support and welcome her back into the family.

“They’re excited to have her back after so long away.

“She knows she needs to bite the bullet, and now seems as good a time as any.”

Draper's funeral was attended by figures including former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, musician Sir Elton John and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.