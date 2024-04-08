Kate Garraway reveals new film project after admitting caring for husband Derek Draper left her with debt

Kate Garraway has revealed she spent a week abroad filming a new project after admitting she felt ashamed for being left with debt from caring for late husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain host, 56, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her latest career move as she posted a picture of some beautiful pink orchids on board her flight home from a mystery location.

Explaining that she had to keep her lips sealed about what she had been filming until September, the mum-of-two said it had included meeting several “inspirational people” as she praised the airline staff.

She wrote: “Just landed back home after an amazing week filming - meeting some truly inspirational people (can reveal all in September).

“Every flight that lands safely is a good flight by me! But this was exceptional. Despite storms internationally & delays the staff were calm & kind & managed to look as fresh as these flowers - even on landing. I am more resembling pot pouri but feel great!!!'”

Garraway’s post comes after she opened up on GMB about being left “completely broke” after having to pay out £16,000 a month in care bills. She said her “well paid” job at ITV wasn't enough to cover the cost.

Mr Draper died on January 3 aged 56 after suffering a heart attack just before Christmas almost four years after he first fell seriously ill with Covid.

He was plagued with health woes after contracting the virus in March 2020, and despite needing 24 hour care, was advised he wasn't deemed sick enough to qualify for funded care.

Addressing the issue in the documentary Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which aired last month, Garraway warned that the state of the care system was so bad, it was on the verge of collapsing.