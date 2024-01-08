Kate Garraway shares emotional message following Derek Draper's death

ITV/Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has shared an emotional message on Good Morning Britain following the death of her husband Derek Draper.

On Friday, the presenter announced that Draper had passed away, aged 56, following a series of complications after catching Covid in March 2020. Today (January 8), Garraway thanked fans for their support in a pre-recorded message read-out by her co-presenter Susanna Reid on the early morning show.

"Hello everyone. Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek's family," the message began.

"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can feel so isolating."

James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

She continued: "And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family. That all of us on the team and all of you watching at home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life, knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we shared too.

"I am certain that it is the support that you have given me and sent to Derek has sustained us through these tough nearly four years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves, and it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come."

Garraway added that she is looking forward to "waking up with you very soon again" to "celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge" and asked fans for their support while she takes time away to grieve with her family.

"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home," she said. "My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share. Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Concluding the message, the presenter added: "We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle. I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon.

"In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate."

Following the message Reid and co-star Richard Madeley appeared emotional as they praised Garraway's "devotion" to providing "24 hour medical care" for her husband.

"This morning we send our love and our prayers to Kate and their children of course, Darcey and Billy and Derek's entire in family," Madeley said.

