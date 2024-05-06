Kate Garraway shares emotional peek inside bittersweet birthday

Kate confirmed the sad news that Derek had passed away (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Kate Garraway gave her fans a peek inside her bittersweet 57th birthday celebrations as she marked her first since her husband, Derek Draper's death in January.

The GMB star – whose birthday is May 4 – shared a video on Instagram on Sunday which saw her surrounded by her loved ones as they treated her to gifts and sweet treats on Saturday.

Captioning the video, which you can see below, Kate admitted that even though she was tempted to "cry all day", she decided to "celebrate life" in honour of her beloved husband.

"Well yesterday was another one of those sad 1st’s - my first birthday since Derek’s passing," she began.

"Woke up feeling so sad & thought well I can either cry all day or celebrate life as he did so well."

Kate added: "And thanks to wonderful friends it worked! See you on @gmb tomorrow from 6 - happy bank holiday weekend everyone!"

Kate experienced another first last month when she made her first solo red carpet appearance at The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Derek died in January 2024 (ITV)

The TV star kept her trademark smile on her face as she posed for photos outside the London Hotel, wearing a pastel yellow suit with a glittering halterneck bodysuit layered with a rhinestone-studded white tie.

It's been a difficult few months for Kate following Derek's death at the age of 56.

The former political advisor was the nation's longest-suffering COVID patient and passed away after a four-year ordeal.

Derek was the nation's longest-suffering COVID patient (Instagram)

The ITV star shared the news of her husband's death in an Instagram post, writing: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away."

Kate continued: "As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications. Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed."

Kate thanked the medical professionals who made Derek's passing "comfortable" and "as dignified as possible".

Derek spent 13 months in hospital (ITV)

She added: "Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before being discharged. He received round-the-clock care at home from specialist nurses and his wife.

Kate has made three documentaries detailing her family’s life as Derek battled the long-term effects of coronavirus, two of which won National Television Awards in the authored documentary category.

Derek and Kate before his illness (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

She has also written two books – The Power Of Hope: The Moving Memoir From ITV's Kate Garraway and The Strength Of Love: Embracing An Uncertain Future With Resilience And Optimism.

In March, she starred in Kate Garraway: Derek's Story, which shared an intimate insight into how she supported Derek through his health battle.

"I am delighted that the film is a tribute to Derek and his incredible spirit," remarked Kate. "It's also a tribute to all of those who fight on to make every second of life count, whatever is thrown at them."