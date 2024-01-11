Kate Garraway is 'in a strange bubble of numbness of grief' after Derek Draper's death

Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain (Shutterstock)

Ben Shephard has shared a new update on Kate Garraway with Good Morning Britain viewers. Appearing on Thursday's show, his first appearance since the death of his co-star's husband Derek Draper, the GMB host revealed how Kate and her children were coping.

Ben, a close friend of the family, told viewers: "It is the first time I have been on since sadly we heard of Derek's passing last Friday. I just thought it would be alright to, firstly, on Kate's behalf, say how she again reiterated what she said on Monday which is a huge thank you to everybody who sent her and her family a message."

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper passed away last week (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

He added: "She says she's sort of in a strange bubble of her own numbness of grief at the moment. She, Billy and Darcey are hunkering down together. Her amazing mum and dad have been with them who are just remarkable, so she's got all the right people around her."

Kate's husband Derek, a former political adviser, passed away at the age of 56 following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus. He had been critically ill following a heart attack in early December.

You may also like

Confirming that Kate plans to return to work as soon as possible, Ben continued: "She wanted everybody to know she will be back when she can. They're in the next stages of what happens, there's a lot of admin to do when you lose somebody.

"In that brilliant way yesterday she said, 'I had to go out because I had to register the death', do the official things... So she said to Darcey, 'I'm going to have to go out to do this, I'm going to have to go out the house,' which is a big thing. And Darcey said, 'Mum, I know this is going to be really hard but can I make one suggestion, please?'

Story continues

"'Can you take the Christmas jumper off and brush your hair?' And there's this brilliant moment where Kate just burst out laughing because as she said to me, the clocks stopped just before Christmas when Derek had that heart attack, and she's just starting to come out of that."

Earlier this week, Kate released a new statement via email, which was read out by GMB's Susanna Reid. She said: "Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family.

"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

"And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life."

The presenter, who is a mum to teenagers Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, continued: "Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too.

"I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

Derek with Kate and their two children months before his death (Instagram)

"I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again. I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle."

A timeline of Derek Draper's health battle

March 2020: Derek is diagnosed with COVID-19

Kate's husband was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was left critically ill and would remain in hospital for over a year, fighting complications from the disease.

April 24, 2020: Derek placed in medically induced coma

Derek was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body battle the impacts of COVID. He lost eight stone during this time.

July 2020: Derek wakes from his coma

Kate revealed he was in a "minimally conscious state". The presenter and her two children were finally able to visit Derek in hospital as coronavirus restrictions eased.

September 2020: Kate gives an update on Derek's health

Kate revealed that his first word when he came around was "pain". After 214 days in hospital, he was able to breathe without a ventilator.

March 23, 2021: Kate releases Caring for Derek documentary

The ITV programme offered an insight into the family's struggle and how different their lives had been since Derek fell ill.

April 8, 2021: Derek allowed to move home

Kate began providing 24/7 care for Derek at their family home in London. She revealed his speech was "very minimal" and that moving around was difficult.

April 2022: Derek reunites with nurse who cared for him

Kate interviewed his carer, Beth Dixon, on GMB. It was an emotional moment for the whole family.

June 2022: Derek briefly returns to hospital

A family insider said they were worried about Derek's condition. Kate also stepped back from her GMB presenting duties.

January 2023: Derek returns to hospital

Kate revealed Derek had fallen out of his wheelchair and expressed her concern at the long ambulance waiting times.

July 2023: Derek watches Kate receive her MBE

Kate was presented with an MBE for services to journalism. Derek was pictured sitting in a wheelchair and cheering her on in an emotional photograph.

September 2023: Kate shares heartbreaking update

The GMB host admitted they didn't know whether Derek would ever get better.

December 2023: Derek suffers a heart attack

Kate revealed Derek had suffered a setback and was re-admitted to hospital. She said watching her husband struggle daily was "heartbreaking".

She signed off the message with: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before returning home, where he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife. The dad-of-two had been in and out of hospital since then for various reasons and in December 2023 was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.