Derek Draper funeral: Elton John and Tony Blair arrive to show support to Kate Garraway

Celebrities attend the funeral of Derek Draper (Getty)

Kate Garraway was supported by her close family and friends as they bid farewell to her husband Derek Draper on Friday.

The Good Morning Britain host was joined by her colleagues Ben Shephardand Susanna Reidfor an intimate service. Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and his wife Cherie were among the attendees.

Kate Garraway arrives alongside her children and family to her husband's funeral (Getty)

Ahead of the service, Kate and Derek's children Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14, were seen walking with their grieving mother and other relatives at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, London.

The hearse arrives at the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill (Getty)

After Derek's death was announced, Elton sent his "love and thoughts" to Kate. In response to her post on Instagram announcing the death, the musician wrote: "So sorry to hear of this news, Kate. Love and thoughts to you and your family x."

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish at the funeral service in Primrose Hill (Jonathan Brady - PA Images)

In January, Derek, a former political adviser, died at the age of 56 following several years of serious health complications inflicted by coronavirus. He had been critically ill following a heart attack in early December.



More on Kate Garraway



Other guests at the service included Piers Morgan, Myleene Klass, Ed Balls, Richard Madeley.

Cherie Blair and former MP Tony Blair were in attendance (Getty)

Former PM Tony had previously paid tribute to Draper, writing: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

Ed Miliband was seen making his way to the Church (Getty)

"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.

Susanna Reid arrives at the funeral in London (Splash)

"But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good-natured man you wanted as a friend." He added that Derek was "an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning".

Story continues

Ben Shephard was one of the first to arrive and show his support to Kate Garraway (Splash)

Although Kate is yet to return to work, the GMB host recently thanked viewers for their support following her husband's death.

In a message read out by Susanna Reid, Kate said: "Hello everyone. Thank you all so much for all the wonderful messages you have sent me. It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy, and all of Derek's family.

Myleene Klass works alongside Kate and are very close (Getty)

"They are an extraordinary comfort, and I am so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

Ed Balls arriving at St Mary the Virgin Church (Getty)

"And that is the wonderful thing, isn't it, about our Good Morning Britain family - that all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life.

Derek Draper passed away at the age of 56 in January (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

"Knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too. I am certain that it is the support you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly 4 years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those that can't fight for themselves. And it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

Rob Rinder and Sean Fletcher were also on hand to support Kate Garraway and her family (Getty)

"I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.

Piers Morgan also attended the service (Getty)

"I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home. My family is so grateful we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments, something not all get to share.

Derek with Kate and their two children months before his death (Instagram)

"Maybe you too are going through grief yourself, or have done in the past. I send love and support to you too. We are taking time to heal ourselves, now that Darcey and Billy know their Daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle."

A timeline of Derek Draper's health battle

March 2020: Derek is diagnosed with COVID-19

Kate's husband was rushed to hospital after contracting COVID-19. He was left critically ill and would remain in hospital for over a year, fighting complications from the disease.

April 24, 2020: Derek placed in medically induced coma

Derek was placed in a medically induced coma to help his body battle the impacts of COVID. He lost eight stone during this time.

July 2020: Derek wakes from his coma

Kate revealed he was in a "minimally conscious state". The presenter and her two children were finally able to visit Derek in hospital as coronavirus restrictions eased.

September 2020: Kate gives an update on Derek's health

Kate revealed that his first word when he came around was "pain". After 214 days in hospital, he was able to breathe without a ventilator.

March 23, 2021: Kate releases Caring for Derek documentary

The ITV programme offered an insight into the family's struggle and how different their lives had been since Derek fell ill.

April 8, 2021: Derek allowed to move home

Kate began providing 24/7 care for Derek at their family home in London. She revealed his speech was "very minimal" and that moving around was difficult.

April 2022: Derek reunites with nurse who cared for him

Kate interviewed his carer, Beth Dixon, on GMB. It was an emotional moment for the whole family.

June 2022: Derek briefly returns to hospital

A family insider said they were worried about Derek's condition. Kate also stepped back from her GMB presenting duties.

January 2023: Derek returns to hospital

Kate revealed Derek had fallen out of his wheelchair and expressed her concern at the long ambulance waiting times.

July 2023: Derek watches Kate receive her MBE

Kate was presented with an MBE for services to journalism. Derek was pictured sitting in a wheelchair and cheering her on in an emotional photograph.

September 2023: Kate shares heartbreaking update

The GMB host admitted they didn't know whether Derek would ever get better.

December 2023: Derek suffers a heart attack

Kate revealed Derek had suffered a setback and was re-admitted to hospital. She said watching her husband struggle daily was "heartbreaking".

She signed off the message with: "I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon. In the meantime, hug your loved ones close - all my love, Kate."

Derek was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before returning home, where he received round-the-clock care from specialist nurses and his wife. The dad-of-two had been in and out of hospital since then for various reasons and in December 2023 was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest.