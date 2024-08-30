Kate Garraway visibly moved as she comforts grieving mother in emotional Good Morning Britain interview

Kate Garraway was visibly emotional on Good Morning Britain during a deeply moving interview.

On Friday's episode, the ITV presenter momentarily set aside her own grief, following her husband Derek Draper's illness, to speak with the parents of Leah Croucher, who was murdered.

The 19-year-old’s parents, John and Claire, shared their heart-wrenching story and toward the end of the interview, Kate, clearly touched by their loss, asked if she could "give them a hug."

Leah was killed by sex offender Neil Maxwell, who had been found dead in 2019. However, it took police four years to reach a conclusion about her death, with the coroner's court only holding a session in June.

The teen went missing on February 15, 2019, after telling her family she was going to work but never returned.

Kate shared tissues with Claire Croucher during the interview (ITV)

Her body was discovered three years later in October 2022 inside a vacant property in Milton Keynes, where 49-year-old Maxwell had previously worked as a handyman. Two months after taking Leah's life, Maxwell ended his own in a bike shed.

However, the uncertainty surrounding her disappearance deeply affected her brother, Haydon Croucher, at the time who took his own life in November 2019, just before the nine-month anniversary of her disappearance.

During the GMB interview, Leah's parents also discussed their grief and called for reforms to the prison and probation services, which had failed to monitor Maxwell, prolonging their agony in finding their daughter.

Claire shared in the emotional interview: "We've had to put our grief on hold because there was so much to handle in the meantime.

“But we grieve every day. We miss her every single day."

Leah Croucher’s body was found in Milton Keynes three years after she disappeared while walking to work in 2019 (Thames Valley Police/PA) (PA Media)

She expressed frustration with the system, adding: “It took a year and a half just to reach the inquest, and it felt like an eternity."

Kate, who is also a mother-of-two, sympathised with the couple when the conversation shifted to Haydon's tragic suicide.

Kate asked: "It's unimaginable how you're coping with this grief. Is there a way you remember Leah or think of Haydon that brings you comfort? I know your fight for justice must help..." Her voice faltered as she noticed Claire wiping away tears.

“Oh, goodness me,” she said softly, reaching for tissues. “We're all feeling this... I feel it too. How do you manage?”

The presenter hugged Claire at the end of the interview (ITV)

Claire shared that they take "each day as it comes," acknowledging that milestones like birthdays and anniversaries are especially tough. As the emotional conversation drew to a close, Kate gently asked, "Can I give you a hug? I know it won't make things better..." Adil Ray quickly interjected, "It will."

Kate continued: "I think everyone watching at home would want us to do this."

She then embraced them, adding softly: “Oh goodness, you're both incredible. Well done, John.”

If you have been affected by this story, contact the Samaritans, call 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings on ITV and ITVX