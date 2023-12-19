Kate Garraway's co-star says Derek Draper 'is not in a good way' after suffering a heart attack

Kate Garraway pictured with husband Derek Draper in April (Instagram/Kate Garraway)

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper "'isn't in a good way" after suffering a heart attack, the broadcaster's colleague has shared.

The GMB host, 56, has cancelled all of her work commitments in the run up to Christmas to be with her husband, also 56, following a major downturn in his health.

In the wake of Draper's health battle, Garraway's Smooth Radio colleague Jenni Falconer issued a worrying update to listeners on Tuesday morning as she shared her well wishes on the air.

Falconer said: “On behalf of everyone here at Smooth we're sending lots of love and Smooth best wishes to our very own Kate Garraway.

“Kate's husband Derek as we all know has been struggling with long-lasting damage since he suffered from covid and it doesn't look good at the moment. it doesn't look like he’s in a good way.

“So we're sending lots of love to Kate, Derek and the family… especially at this time of the year.”

Draper, a former political adviser, contracted Covid in 2020 and has struggled with his health ever since. Covid left him with long-lasting damage to his organs and needing daily care.

He reportedly suffered a major heart attack last Monday and is now dangerously ill in hospital.

Garraway is by his bedside, and is preparing to spend Christmas in hospital with him, the Mirror reports.

A source said: “Derek suffered a massive heart attack which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

“We just hope there will be some more positive news soon as he has been in such a long and tough battle with his health. Kate's only focus right now is Derek and her family.”

The couple, who married in 2005, have two children together - daughter Darcy, 17, and son Billy, 14.

On Monday, Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-stars sent the family their love.

Presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday, Charlotte Hawkins said: “We wanted to start with an update. You may have seen in the news over the weekend that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly in a very serious condition at the moment.”

Co-host Richard Madeley said: “We just want to let Derek, Kate and of course the whole family know we are all here thinking of them, and we know many of you are as well, and that all of us send them our very, very best wishes at what is a very, very difficult time.”

Hawkins continued: “It is indeed. Lots of love from all of us.”

Garraway has made documentaries detailing her family’s life as Draper battles the long-term effects of coronavirus.

He has been in and out of hospital but was at her side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.